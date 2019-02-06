Here Is Everything That's Streaming On Netflix, Amazon, Hotstar & Others This February

Have not planned your weekends yet? Well, catch on these shows and movies this February

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sometimes we are served with so many options on the OTT platforms that making a pick can be a tedious job. If you are confused on what should be there on your bucket list this February, you are in for some adventure, superhero action, horror, romance and some dark chapter of history.

If Agatha Christie has been one of your favourite authors, Amazon Prime is coming up with an original series The ABC Murders, adapted by the book of the same name. You also have Deadpool 2 streaming on HBO Now and the popular show Legion’s season 2 is back on Hulu. Crime is the flavour of the month on Netflix and one of the most talked series is La Mante. In case you are looking for something nostalgic we have Goodfellas and Mystic Pizza on the playlist as well.

Yes really, Entrepreneur India’s February watch guide has something or the other for everyone.

Netflix- La Mante

The crime obsession continues with La Mante, starring popular French actress Carole Bouquet. The story revolves around mother and son who renew their relationship as they are tracking down a serial killer. Watch it and you will surely get hooked to it.

Streaming now on Netflix.

Amazon Prime – Absentia

What happened when someone comes back from the dead. An FBI agent, who was considered dead, is discovered alive six years later, but nothing is same anymore. Her husband is remarried, her son hardly recognizes her and she doesn’t remember what exactly happened to her day that.

Streaming now on Amazon Prime.

Netflix- Russian Dolls

Time-loop is a known concept however Russian Doll is new, addictive and has already created quite a buzz. Starring Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll this is the best thing you will see.

Streaming now on Netflix.

Netflix – The Titian

DC fans went crazy when Titian’s trailer dropped last year. After all who wouldn’t want to see Batman in some action? But this one is the perfect dose every DC action fan needs. Titan is gruesome, raw, bloody and you are going to love it!

Streaming now on Netflix.

Amazon Prime- Generation Wealth

When it comes to understanding the lifestyle of the rich and famous, things can get tricky. Often referred to as Kardashian Syndrome, photographer and filmmaker Lauren Greenfield try to investigate the subject. To make some concrete sense she is seen talking to child beauty pageant queens, bond traders, porn stars and also writer Bret Easton Ellis. The movie indeed is very well made and you do get involved in the understanding the subject as well. Soon she turns the camera to herself and her family, which makes us wonder if they are heading towards the same direction of what her film focus on.

Streaming now on Amazon.

Amazon Prime- Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot

Based on popular cartoonist John Callahan’s memoir (Joaquin Phoenix), the movie takes on a hysteric ride with some meaningful insight. Callahan became a heavy drinker at the age of 12 and, after a car accident, a quadriplegic at 21. Despite all the obstacle, he went on to become a popular cartoonist who managed to find humour in the subject like disability, making thousands laugh. Director Gus Van Sant in his own way adds wit and add some light moments in this offbeat tale.

Starts on Amazon, 8th February 2019.

Hulu - PEN15

Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle are fully grown adults, however, they play their original version of 13-year-old selves in seventh grade. Taking you through the middle-school drama, the series might sound strange but once you start watching “Pen15” and are just stuck with it.

Starts on Hulu, 8th February 2019.

Hotstar Premium – SMILF

An adaption of Frankie Shaw’s award-winning short film at the Sundance Film Festival, this one a refreshing take on co-parenting, female sexuality, motherhood. Shaw stars in this comedy series and has a lot of warmth that you can’t give it a miss.

Streaming on Hotstar Premium.

Netflix- High Flying Bird

Love some basketball and NBA drama? This pick is totally for you. A complicated basketball saga from Steven Soderbergh, Ray (André Holland) is a top sports agent laying his plan to get his players paid during an NBA lockout. Which means there is tons of power play, negotiations, and complexities. Everything needs to be locked out before the time runs out. As per reports, Soderbergh has shot this film on an iPhone in just two weeks. Their thrilling edge script makes it one of our top recommendations.

Starts on Netflix, 8th February 2019.

HBO - Won’t You Be My Neighbour

Morgan Neville’s documentary about Fred Rogers examines the life and legacy of Rogers, the beloved host of the popular children's television show Mister Rogers' Neighborhood. It isn’t an exposure, but indeed brings the genuine side of Roger. The aim of the docu is not to show the man we knew in front of the television but the man inside the cardigan.

Starts on HBO, 9th February 2019.

Other shows/movies to look out for this month:

Amazon Prime: The ABC Murders, The Blues Brothers, Four Weddings and a Funeral, The Matrix (already streaming), The Expanse Season 3 (Feb. 8), White Dragon Season 1 (Feb. 8) and The Party (Feb. 17).

Hulu: Born on the Fourth of July, Caddyshack, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Terminator 2: Judgment Day (Already streaming), The Party (Feb. 17) and The Sisters Brothers” (Feb. 18).

HBO: The Bourne Identity, Collateral, Sunshine (Already streaming), Deadpool 2” (Feb. 16), Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Season 6 Premiere (Feb. 18), It’s a Hard Truth Ain’t It (Feb. 23).

Netflix: About a Boy, As Good as It Gets, Jaws,The Edge of Seventeen, Velvet Buzzsaw (Feb. Around the Corner (Already streaming), One Day at a Time Season 3 (Feb. 8), Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj Volume 2 (Feb. 10), Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho (Feb. 14), The Breaker Upperers” (Feb. 15)