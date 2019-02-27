The Definitive List Of South African Business Incubators For Start-Ups

Are you looking for an incubator to ensure the sustainability of your start-up? This comprehensive list of South African incubators will set you in the right direction.

February 27, 2019 15+ min read

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

70-80% of small businesses don’t survive their first year, says Proudly South African CEO, Eustace Mashimbye, with only 9% surviving 10 years. Incubators were developed to reduce the chances of failure of start-ups by offering sustainable and fundamental entrepreneurial support.

Incubators enable entrepreneurs and innovators to find the necessary support and resources to build and maintain a successful start-up. An incubator can offer you:

A creative space to work out and discuss every aspect of your business

More resources and experience than you have when starting out

The opportunity to develop a network of other entrepreneurs and start-ups to sustain your business in the future.

“Getting involved with an incubator requires more than simply filling out an application. You need to get clear about which type of incubator would be the best fit. One of the most damaging mistakes a brand-new company can make is choosing one that doesn't thoroughly meet its needs,” explains Nav Athwal, founder and CEO of RealtyShares.

Here are 58 South African business incubators for start-ups and what they can offer you:

1. Global Cleantech Innovation Programme for SMEs

The Global Cleantech Innovation Programme for SME’s focuses on enhancing both emerging cleantech start-ups and the local entrepreneurial ecosystem and policy infrastructure. Although this is an international incubator it operates in Cape Town.

Do you have what it takes?

To be eligible for this incubator, your start-up must have less than USD1 million from private third-party funding. Less than USD5 million from all sources of funding.

This incubator is divided into categories, so you will need to determine which suits your business best:

Agriculture, water and waste

Energy Efficiency

Renewable Energy

Green Building

Energy Distribution and Storage

Chemicals and advanced materials

Information and communication technologies

Transportation.

For more information visit here.

How do I apply?

Register and submit your application online here.

2. Red Bull Amaphiko Academy

Red Bull Amaphiko Academy is a launch pad for start-up social entrepreneurs. Are you looking to make a positive difference in your community? Then this is the programme for you.

For 10 days you can connect and collaborate with some of the leading innovators, entrepreneurs and storytellers in the world. Next, you’ll team up with a one-on-one mentor and together develop business, personal and strategic development plans that will take place over 18 months.

How do I apply?

You can login and stay up-to-date with this network here.

3. Aurik Business Accelerator

This business accelerator provides customised business growth programmes aimed at growing your business to the next level. They base their programme around your business and your unique circumstances and resources.

Description of the programme

Criteria to qualify for the programme

Documents required (if available)

Contact information to apply for the programme.

Do you have what it takes?

Aurik accepts all business from those that are established for less than a year to those older than 20 years. They also accept those with under R1 million turnover, all the way to more than 80 million turnover.

How do I apply?

For more information and to register your business visit their platform here.

4. Transnet Enterprise Development Hub

The Transnet Enterprise Development Hub is a collaboration with Department Of Small Business, Small Enterprise Development Agency (SEDA), National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), South African Revenue Services (SARS), Gauteng Enterprise Propeller (GEP), as well as Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC). This enterprise development programme reflects a coordinated Government effort around Enterprise Development.

Transnet Enterprise Development Hub offers SMME’s:

Business development and support services

Financial support

Procurement Advisory services

Central Supplier Database Registration and Queries (CSD) Services

TAX, PAYE, VAT and other related services

Training (contact branch for more information).

Do you have what it takes?

To qualify for this particular incubator, you will need the following criteria:

Black owned enterprises

Turnover of less than R35 million

With a key focus on: Start-up and Micro Enterprises in identified rural areas Black Woman Owned Enterprises Black Youth Owned Enterprises People Living with Disabilities Owned Enterprises.



How do I apply?

For more information and the application form you can click here.

For further information and enquiries:

Email: enquiries@transnet.net

Tel: +27 11 308 3000

5. Injini

This ed-tech incubator selects start-ups across Africa every six months, invests in them and gives them an ed-tech dedicated support programme to help them scale across the African continent.

Do you have what it takes?

This programme is open to anyone from, based in or focused on any African country in the edu-tech industry. “We are determined to ensure cost is no barrier to joining our programme. We will cover the full cost of travel to-and-from Cape Town for all entrepreneurs and teams. We will pay stipends. We will cover accommodation for those that need it. We will cover all programme related travel,” says an Injini representative.

How do I apply?

To apply to this edu-tech incubator and for more information visit here.

6. The Techstars Foundation

The Techstars Foundation aims to break down barriers to entrepreneurship by focusing on collaborative initiatives and grants. This incubator operates internationally, with a dual mandate of effective and efficient use of funds.

The incubator funds both global initiatives and select non-profit organisations that meet the criteria.

Do you have what it takes?

Here is the criteria your non-profit will need to meet in order to be eligible for this grant, your organisation needs to:

Be a non-profit

Further the mission of Techstar Foundation, which is to bring diversity and inclusion into the entrepreneurial ecosystem

Make a significant impact by reaching a large number of under-represented entrepreneurs

Be unique in a significant way

Be scalable either globally or in a meaningful way.

The Techstars Foundation doesn’t fund the following:

Start-up funding for individuals or companies

Organisations that don’t have non-profit status or lack a monetary sponsor

Capital campaigns/building construction

Faith-based or religious organisations

Political causes or any organisation with a political agenda

Grants to individuals.

How do I apply?

For more information and to apply for funding visit their website.

7. Anglo’s Zimele

Mining conglomerate Anglo America’s enterprise development arm Zimele is supporting sustainable small and medium enterprises, with the aim of helping them to grow. Zimele has a particular focus on rural and peri-urban mining communities.

Do you have what it takes?

Here is the criteria your business will need to meet in order to be eligible for this enterprise development fund:

The business must have a large black shareholding and management structure

The owners of the business must be involved on a day-to-day basis in the management or operation of the company

The owners of the business must be part of the local community where the business operates

The owners of the business need to contribute to the business from their own financial resources

Loans must be repaid within the pre-arranged time period

The business must have scope to grow and be sustainable

The business should care for the environment and be safety-conscious.

How do I apply?

To apply for the Zimele Anglo enterprise development fund you’ll need to submit a business plan to one of their Small Business Hubs.

For more information, a list of Zimele Small Business Hubs across the country, how to structure your business plan and the various funds within Zimele, visit here.

For further information and enquiries:

Email: zimele@angloamerican.com

Tel: 0860 946 353

8. Shanduka Black Umbrellas

Shanduka Black Umbrellas is an incubator, mentorship and development programme. Its aim is to facilitate the development and growth within the small business space. They offer a three-month pre-incubation programme and a three year incubation programme.

Do you have what it takes?

You will need the following requirements to qualify for this incubator:

The entrepreneurs frequently selected have proven skills levels, such as an apprenticeship, but every little business experience

You’ll need to be in the post-conceptual stage

People with skills who want to start or grow their business are encouraged to apply.

Keep in mind, there is a rigorous screening process and only those committed few with the ability and passion are invited to join.

How do I apply?

To find your closest incubator and for more information.

For further information or enquiries:

Email: info@blackumbrellas.org

Tel: 010 590 5555

9. SEDA Ekurhuleni Base Metals Incubation Programme

The SEDA Ekurhuleni Base Metals Incubation Programme aims to identify and train entrepreneurs while creating new businesses in the engineering and manufacturing industries. These start-ups are developed and supported until they are economically viable and no longer need assistance.

Trading as Lepharo, this incubator offers a combination of business, technical training and mentoring for budding entrepreneurs, along with incubation space to develop and grow.

Do you have what it takes?

This incubator focuses on engineering and manufacturing small businesses in need of business support and skills development.

How do I apply?

You can apply via Lepharo’s strategist partners such as:

You can also apply via the website - www.lepharo.co.za

For more information or enquiries:

Email : info@lepharo.co.za

: Tel : 011 363 3920

: 011 363 3920 Tel: 011 363 3655

10. BizQube

This incubator is results driven, while offering accredited business training and customised mentoring. Businesses that take part in BizQube typically seek enterprise supplier development opportunities in the food, beverage, cosmetic and pharmaceutical manufacturing sectors.

Do you have what it takes?

BizQube is an incubator designed specifically for science graduates who want to learn how to start and successfully grow a technology-based business.

How do I apply?

To apply or for more information:

Tel: 010 003 0205

010 003 0205 Email: info@abbc.co.za

Website: www.abbc.co.za/index.php/incubator

11. Silulo Business Incubator

Silulo Business Incubator Centre offers the opportunity for entrepreneurs to rent a space in their shared co-working space. “We look at our business in three ways. Existing businesses who’d like to use our shared space to run their businesses, walk-ins who are interested in registering their companies, doing logos and business cards as well as websites,” says Luvuyo Rani.

Do you have what it takes?

This incubator charges between R200 a day up to R1500 a month to use its facilities and have access to its network.

How do I apply?

To apply and for more information:

Email: servicedesk@silulo.com

Tel: 021 947 2108

12. Sw7

Sw7 asks tech entrepreneurs to pay a nominal fee to participate in one of three programmes. The most intense is a nine-week, part-time evening programme. The aim of this programme is to help tech start-up founders to reap the benefits of an incubator without having to give up their day jobs.

Do you have what it takes?

Although incubators usually target start-ups, this programme is not limited to early stage tech ventures. Tech companies with up to R50 million in annual turnover can also take part.

How do I apply?

To apply and for more information visit these sites.

13. Maxum Business Incubators

The Maxum Business Incubators are made up of three separate incubators:

Maxum Smart: This incubator provides business development support to start-ups in the smart industries such as ICT and advanced manufacturing/ industry 4.0. It’s geared towards enabling, growing and nurturing small businesses that aim to create jobs, commercialise innovative technologies and improve the competitiveness of Gauteng.

Do you have what it takes?

If you have a start-up in the following fields then this could be the right incubator for you:

Internet of Things

Cybersecurity

Big data

Analytics

Artificial intelligence

Industrial Internet of Things

Additive manufacturing

Foundry 4.0.

How do I apply?

For more information and to apply please contact:

Email: Imokonene@theinnovationhub.com

Tel: 012 844 0000

012 844 0000 Alternative email: maxuminfo@theinnovationhub.com

Maxum Digital: Aims at providing business development support to digital start-ups, while supporting unemployed graduates and township youth.

Do you have what it takes?

This incubator focuses on start-ups in the following industries:

Gaming

Animators

Virtual reality.

How do I apply?

For more information and to apply please contact:

Email: tbodhi@theinnovationhub.com

Tel: 012 844 0000

012 844 0000 Alternative email: maxuminfo@theinnovationhub.com

Maxum Media Accelerator: This incubator provides business development support to media production start-ups in collaboration with Kagiso Media and Urban Brew Studios.

Do you have what it takes?

If you’re a media start-up then this could be the incubator for you.

How do I apply?

For more information and to apply please contact:

Email: hofmeyr@urbanbrew.co.za

Tel: 012 844 0000

012 844 0000 Alternative email: maxuminfo@theinnovationhub.com

14. Mpumalanga Stainless Initiative

The Mpumalanga Stainless Initiative aims to provide support services to new, unemployed, struggling SME’s in the steel industry with specialisation in Stainless Steel. This aims to improve efficiencies and quality of product and service offerings through access to technology, skills development and markets.

Do you have what it takes?

The Mpumalanga Stainless Initiative is focusing on existing unemployed, struggling stainless steel beneficiates who have work experience or informal sector businesses. They are also looking for graduates or entrepreneurs who have qualified or been accredited or are currently studying courses in stainless steel manufacturing, who want to start a business.

How do I apply?

For more information and the application form please visit here.

15. Edge Growth

This incubator focuses on end-to-end solutions to address all barriers to ESD success. They are committed to job creation through the growth of SME’s. Success requires removing any and all growth constraints, whether financial or non-financial.

Do you have what it takes?

Edge Growth has four programmes for entrepreneurs in different life stages:

First time entrepreneurs with base education and some business experience

Entrepreneurs with limited competitive advantage needing to achieve sustainability

Entrepreneurs with high growth potential and limited organisational leadership experience, who are scaling their business for the first time

Entrepreneurs with high growth potential and strong business and management experience, whose team has no formal business scaling training.

How do I apply?

For more information, and to send a query visit here.

Otherwise phone:

Johannesburg Tel : 010 001 3715

: 010 001 3715 Cape Town Tel: 021 671 2658

16. Smorgasbord

Smorgasbord is an organisation dedicated to supporting and incubating food start-ups. This incubator focuses on building and sustaining the food and beverage sector in South Africa. They also invest and create market opportunities for early stage food businesses across the Food and Beverage sector.

Do you have what it takes?

This incubator is targeted specifically at food and beverage related start-ups. To find out if you fit their criteria please email: invest@smorgasbord.co.za

How do I apply?

For more information and to contact the incubator directly.

17. MASDT

The MASDT incubator is a one-stop centre for SME’s in the Agriculture Sector. It provides a comprehensive and integrated range of support services in agriculture to emerging farmers within remote rural areas.

Do you have what it takes?

Here is the criteria for the MASDT incubator:

Representatives of projects/farming ventures must be 18 years and above

Must be from previously disadvantaged groups

Must have a passion for agriculture

Numeracy and literacy level 2 (ABET)

Must preferably be part of the decision-making structure

Must have proof of ownership or access to minimum 5h land for at least 3 years

Must currently be part of the agriculture value chain.

How do I apply?

For more information and to apply visit here or contact:

Pretoria Tel: 012 643 3400

012 643 3400 Nelspruit Tel : 013 753 2470

: 013 753 2470 Email: info@masdt.co.za

18. Ignitor

The Ignitor incubator offers best practice modules that include advice from the world’s best entrepreneurs that can help solve specific challenges your company is facing. This incubator not only focuses on start-ups but also offers advice and innovative thinking to large-listed companies to help them improve their offering.

Do you have what it takes?

This incubator focuses on technology businesses with potential to scale but are also happy to take promising candidates from all industries. They have supported entrepreneurs ranging from cake bakers to toilet makers to app developers.

How do I apply?

Visit here to apply for this incubator.

19. Timbali Technology Incubator

Timbali Technology Incubator connects low-skilled, young, inexperienced, unemployed rural people, to mature markets using their incubation product supply chain. As a non-profit organisation they provide business development services including business management, accounting and sales.

Do you have what it takes?

This incubator is aimed at low-skilled, inexperienced youth, looking to expand into the agriculture industry.

How do I apply?

To apply please visit here.

For more information contact:

Nelspruit Tel: 013 752 4247

20. Raizcorp

Raizcorp work with entrepreneurs at all stages of their life cycles and promote and help them to build their businesses ecosystem.

Do you have what it takes?

You can apply to this incubator no matter what your education level. You will need basic computer skills. You also don’t need a business plan to apply to Raizcorp, they’re specifically looking for entrepreneurial drive.

How do I apply?

For more information and to apply visit here.

21. OneBio

This incubator is focused on providing life science start-ups with funding business support, lab facilities and office space. Through OneBio start-ups you can also gain access to networks, mentorship, international markets and large corporate partners in Africa and around the world.

“Biological tools and techniques continue to improve at exponential rates and investors are beginning to understanding the incredible potential of biotech. OneBio will provide a platform for African biotech entrepreneurs to be part of this next global wave of innovation,” explains Michael Fichardt, co-founder of One Bio.

Do you have what it takes?

If you have a business, an idea or some intellectual property that could be built into a biotech business you should apply for this incubator.

How do I apply?

For more information and to apply visit here.

22. SABizHub

The SABizHub incubator provides affordable business opportunities and workshops to empower prospective entrepreneurs. The workshops hosted by SABizHub are practical, and include manufacturing and marketing elements of a business.

Do you have what it takes?

SABizHub offer courses based on specific business ideas, so you don’t need to have a business to take part in this incubator. You will need to pay a course fee to participate in this incubator.

How do I apply?

For more information and for a list of the business ideas available visit here.

23. 88mph

This incubator is focused on mobile products or services targeting African markets. It has slowed down its investments over the past few years to focus on its current businesses, but you’re still welcome to apply.

Do you have what it takes?

“Going forward we’re only looking at start-ups who are slightly later stage as we don’t have the time and resources necessary to invest in very early stage start-ups at this point,” explains, Kresten Buch, 88mpb Founder.

How do I apply?

For more information and to apply visit here.

24. Enterpriseroom

This incubator is a specialist enterprise, supplier and social development consultancy. Enterpriseroom helps entrepreneurs to build up their business from basic training to bespoke accelerator programmes, mentorship, back office support, market access, funding support, and toolkits and packages.

Do you have what it takes?

The Enterpriseroom has a focus on accelerating small and medium-sized black-owned businesses, while creating youth employment opportunities.

How do I apply?

For more information on the various programmes and to apply visit here.

25. Chemin

This South African Chemical Technology Incubator is a non-profit business incubator. They provide entrepreneurs with an innovative business environment that promotes collaboration, entrepreneurship, ingenuity and wealth building.

Do you have what it takes?

Chemin focus their efforts on the growth of early stage technology-based businesses in the South African Chemical industry.

How do I apply?

For more information and the numerous offices across the country and contact details visit here.

26. eKasiLabs

eKasiLabs provides business development support to start-ups in priority sectors in various townships throughout Gauteng. They collaborate with various partners including local government and academic institutions.

Do you have what it takes?

eKasiLabs focuses on start-ups in Gauteng townships within the following industries:

Smart Industry (ICT and advanced manufacturing)

Bio-economy

Green economy

Creative Economy

Multimedia.

How do I apply?

For more information and contact details visit here.

27. New Ventures Studio

Although not technically an incubator, New Ventures Studio, does offer start-up creation using a multi-disciplined and innovative infrastructure. This option co-founds the business with you, giving you access to their resources and experience.

Do you have what it takes?

New Ventures Studio are looking for entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 -35 with a running start-up or a well-researched business idea with the potential to replicate and globally scale, while working with a team.

How do I apply?

You can apply online here.

For more information visit here or contact:

Email: manager@newventuresstudio.co.za

Cape Town Tel: 021 696 4157

28. Thomson Reuters Labs

The Thomson Reuters Labs Incubator is a 6-12 month programme hosted in Thomson Reuters Labs Zurich Region, with a hub in Cape Town. It offers a diverse group of mentors, free office space, access to data and tools, customer networks, as well as investor circle.

Do you have what it takes?

This incubator has a focus on tech start-ups with a particular interest in RegTech, LegalTech, Taxtech and Newstech, amongst other things.

How do I apply?

For more information and to apply visit here.

29. Seda Automotive Technology Centre

Seda Automotive Technology Centre is a business incubator for the automotive sector and offers entrepreneurs a nurturing environment to assist in reaching business sustainability. The Centre offers a one-stop service support system to start-ups and entrepreneurs through enterprise creation, support and development.

Do you have what it takes?

This incubator is aimed at SMME’s and emerging suppliers in the automotive supply chain.

How do I apply?

For more information and to apply to the incubator:

Email: info@satec.co.za

Tel: 012 564 5550

30. eGoliBIO

The eGoliBIO Life Science Incubator Trust focuses on the commercialisation of Life Science research, products, services and technology platforms. This incubator assists and accelerates the development, sustainability and ultimately financial independence of biotech SMME’s across South Africa.

Do you have what it takes?

This incubator is focused on biotech SMME’s throughout South Africa.

How do I apply?

For more information and to contact please visit here:

Email : info@egolibio.co.za

: Pretoria Tel: 012 844 0724

31. Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology

Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology is a Pan-African entrepreneurial training programme, seed fund and incubator. The MEST plans to offer entrepreneurs support, mentorship and resources, along with co-working space.

Do you have what it takes?

Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology is looking for ambitious, driven entrepreneurs who want to build the next generation of globally successful software companies.

How do I apply?

To apply and for more information visit here:

32. SEDA – Agricultural & Mining Tooling Incubator

The SEDA Agricultural & Mining Tooling Incubator is a business incubator for SMME’s operating in the South African agriculture and mining tooling sector. This incubator focuses on training individuals and regional communities on the design and development of tools using a technology-based development strategy.

Do you have what it takes?

The SEDA Agricultural & Mining Tooling Incubator is focused on SMME’s in the agriculture and mining space with a specialisation on tools. You should be based in the Free State province.

How do I apply?

For more information and to apply visit here:

Email: info@samti.co.za

Bloemfontein Tel : 051 507 3592

: 051 507 3592 Bloemfontein Tel: 051 507 3670

33. Spark* South Africa

Spark South Africa is an incubator focusing on start-ups that are changing lives, specifically of those in poverty. This incubator offers an accelerator process where they strengthen your business model. After the accelerator they provide free services and infrastructure support, with the potential to access larger support and funding to grow your venture.

Do you have what it takes?

The Spark Incubator is looking for entrepreneurs with an idea that has the potential to make a difference. You are a South African citizen and know the country. You have already launched your venture and have your first customers. Your business needs to be a start-up that is improving the lives of people living in poverty.

How do I apply?

For more information and to apply visit here:

Email: Palesa@sparkinternational.org

Pretoria Tel: 081 338 6398

34. Garden Route ICT Incubator

The Garden Route ICT Incubator offers local innovative ICT entrepreneurs with a safe and subsidised environment to launch products and build their business. It will also provide industry experts as mentors to assist young entrepreneurs in entering the mainstream ICT market, building strong products and services, and hands-on research and development support.

Do you have what it takes?

This incubator is looking for start-ups and entrepreneurs in the ICT space, based in the Western Cape.

How do I apply?

For more information and for contact detail visit here.

35. Seda

The Small Enterprise Development Agency provides business development and support services for small enterprises using its national network and partnerships. Seda also implements programmes focused on business development in areas the government has prioritised.

Do you have what it takes?

This incubator aims to strengthen technology commercialisation and harness the entrepreneurship of the South African technology community.

How do I apply?

For more information and to apply visit:

Email: info@seda.org.za

Tel: 0860 103 703

36. The Khayelitsha Bandwidth Barn

The incubation programmes at the Khayelitsha Bandwidth Barn focuses on people and small businesses that don’t easily have access to financial assistance or social capital. Its aim is to support them in developing tech and business skills.

Do you have what it takes?

Khayelitsha Bandwidth Barn encourages a vibrant ecosystem that stimulates innovation in tech and tech-enabled businesses, through interaction and idea sharing.

How do I apply?

For more information and contact details:

Email: fezeka@citi.org.za

Cape Town Tel: 021 409 7099

37. Furntech

The Furniture Technology Centre Trust (Furntech) offers support to existing and start-up businesses by providing incubation facilities for aspiring entrepreneurs with skills in the furniture manufacturing industry.

Do you have what it takes?

This incubator is targeted at emerging and existing small businesses in the woodworking and furniture industries. It also includes unemployed/ retrenched individuals with a passion for woodwork and furniture manufacturing, who also have experience running and managing a business. Furntech also offers opportunities to individuals currently working in the industry looking to start their own business.

How do I apply?

For more information and contact details:

Johannesburg Tel: (011) 672 2185

(011) 672 2185 Cape Town Tel: (021) 511 1349

38. Biofuels Business Incubator

Biofuels Business Incubator aims to alleviate poverty through the incubation of projects and SMME’s in the biofuels production value chain. Although their offices are based in the Limpopo province, they support clients across the whole of South Africa.

Do you have what it takes?

This incubator targets emerging biofuel producers all across South Africa.

How do I apply?

To apply and for more information:

Email: info@biofuelsbi.org.za

Tel: 013 268 9335

013 268 9335 Tel: 013 268 9324

013 268 9324 Tel: 013 268 9342

39. French Tech

French Tech is a global incubator that recently launched a branch in Cape Town. The aim of this incubator is to connect entrepreneur from France and SA, but also to find funding for these start-ups and connect them to investors.

Do you have what it takes?

French Tech is looking for early stage start-ups who are looking to explore opportunities in France. Specifically South African businesses running in the innovation and emerging technologies industry.

How do I apply?

For more information and to apply visit here.

40. BioPark Business Incubator

BioPark Business Incubator offers business development support to start-ups in the industrial biotechnology sectors, specifically:

Biopharmaceuticals

Medical devices and diagnostics

Indigenous knowledge-based neutraceuticals

Cosmeceuticals

Cosmetics

Agro-/food-processing

Bioprocessing

Smart agriculture.

Do you have what it takes?

BioPark Business Incubator focuses on the health, agriculture and industrial industries, specifically developing biotechnology in these industries.

How do I apply?

For more information and to apply contact:

Email: biopark@theinnovationhub.com

Tel: 012 844 0305

41. The Founder Institute

The Founder Institute is a global idea-stage accelerator and start-up launch programme. They provide a challenging curriculum and strong post-programme support, offering aspiring entrepreneurs structure, mentorship and a network to start an enduring business.

Do you have what it takes?

This incubator is designed for those with a business idea, but who are still in the early stages of launching their business.

How do I apply?

For more information and to apply visit here.

42. Seda NMB ICT Incubator

Seda NMB ICT Incubator has recently remodelled and repositioned itself to include services that can help to develop the ICT industry in the Nelson Mandela Bay area, while supporting young entrepreneurial minds. The main aim of this incubator is to remain at the cutting edge of the fast-paced ICT sector.

Do you have what it takes?

This incubator is focusing solely on entrepreneurs with disruptive technologies and whose business ideas are socially relevant.

“Our main objective is to remain at the cutting edge of the fast-paced ICT sector. To achieve this, we need to focus on technologies that have the potential for disrupting existing value chains to facilitate market access while contributing to social development including automation and robotics, educational technology, smart agriculture, big data analytics, cloud computing and block chain technology,” said Darryl Dennis, chairman of the Nelson Mandela Bay I-Hub.

How do I apply?

For more information and to apply visit here:

Email : info@snii.co.za

: Eastern Cape Tel: 041 582 3590

43. Tshimologong Precinct

Tshimologong is an incubator for digital entrepreneurs, commercialisation of research and the development of high-level digital skills for students, working professionals and unemployed youth.

Do you have what it takes?

The precinct boasts a state-of-the-art Skills Development Academy, where software, digital and technology industry skills are promoted.

How do I apply?

For more information contact:

Email: community@tshimologong.joburg

Johannesburg Tel: 010 822 3530

44. LaunchLab

The LaunchLab takes entrepreneurs through the process of building a proven business, from validating your concept to proving your business model in your market. This incubator is focused on entrepreneurs themselves and helping them to build a viable business through coaching and mentorship programmes.

Do you have what it takes?

LaunchLab is looking for all kinds of entrepreneurs, whether you’re just at the idea stage, or you’re looking for better market-access or an introduction to Africa’s top investors.

How do I apply?

Apply to the multiple programmes and for more information:

Email: info@launchlab.co.za

Stellenbosch Tel: 021 808 9494

45. Softstart BTI

This incubator offers a package of work space, shared office services, access to specialised equipment and value-added services such as management assistance, funding, marketing and networking support.

Do you have what it takes?

Softstart BTI focuses on incubating young IT graduates and professionals, with the intention that they will pursue entrepreneurship as an alternative to traditional employment. Softstart BTI is particularly receptive to proposals from members of previously disadvantaged groups including black entrepreneurs, women, the disabled and students through satellite incubation.

How do I apply?

For more information or to apply visit here.

46. RLabs

RLabs is a social innovation incubator looking for budding entrepreneurs passionate to make a sustainable impact, while building scalable social enterprises. RLabs focuses on emerging markets, product development and innovative strategy. This incubator is a 12-week programme and supports start-ups taking an idea or product to market.

Do you have what it takes?

This incubator targets social entrepreneurs looking to make a sustainable impact with their social enterprise.

How do I apply?

For more information and enquiries:

Email: info@rlabs.org

Cape Town Tel: 021 699 1453

47. African Rose

African Rose started off developing emerging farmers and small enterprises, but due to their success decided to branch out and become the first Essential Oils Business Incubator.

Do you have what it takes?

African Rose focuses on providing support to emerging essential oil farmers and technical support for emerging agro-processing businesses.

How do I apply?

For more information and enquires contact:

Email: africanrose@africanrose.co.za

Pretoria Tel: 012 841 4027

48. The Grindstone Accelerator

This incubator assists high-growth innovation-driven businesses to become sustainable and fundable. Grindstone typically supplies 10 businesses annually with knowledge, networks and funding readiness by offering growth measurements, gap analysis and deep interventions.

Do you have what it takes?

This incubator is open to all innovation-driven businesses.

How do I apply?

For more information or to apply visit here.

49. Riversands Incubation Hub

Riversands Incubation Hub is a large-scale business incubator with the aim to amplify entrepreneurial activity and connect small business to corporate South Africa.

Do you have what it takes?

This incubator is looking for smart, committed entrepreneurs who want to build a sustainable business, that are at least 51% black owned, have a viable business model with potential to grow and will create an economic opportunity for the surrounding area.

How do I apply?

For more information and to apply visit here.

50. mLab Southern Africa

mLab Southern Africa is a mobile applications laboratory, which incubates innovation and entrepreneurship in the mobile channel. This incubator encourages and supports the use of mobile solutions in government service delivery.

Do you have what it takes?

This incubator focuses on tech start-ups and budding tech entrepreneurs.

How do I apply?

For more information and enquiries:

Pretoria Tel: 012 844 0240

51. South African Renewable Energy Business Incubator

The South African Renewable Energy Business Incubator aims to bridge the gap between proto-types and manufacturing of renewable energy and energy efficiency technology. They aim to provide support to entrepreneurs who are engaged in product development or manufacturing of products or components.

Do you have what it takes?

This business incubator focuses on viable SMME’s in the renewable energy and energy efficiency sectors. They accept entrepreneurs from business idea/concept design stage to early stage start-ups, as well as growth entrepreneurs.

How do I apply?

For more information and to apply visit here.

52. Enterprise Elevator

Enterprise Elevator is a partner-driven incubator designed to scale high-growth tech businesses that provide positive social impact. The incubator focuses on getting the businesses ready to access capital, accessing markets and key partnerships, and showcasing innovations to the business and investment community.

Do you have what it takes?

This incubator focuses on high impact tech start-ups that solve Africa’s most pressing issues.

How do I apply?

For more information or enquiries:

53. The Cape Innovation and Technology Initiative

This incubator offers several enterprise development programmes to help and support small businesses. The first programme offers job readiness and tech skills development for unemployed graduates. The second programme aims to help tech businesses to lay a solid foundation, whether they’re starting up or scaling up. The third programme supports tech business owners and corporates in securing, supporting and growing top junior staff members.

Do you have what it takes?

These programmes are targeted at companies in the tech industry. The Cape Innovation and Technology Initiative offers opportunities for both small and large businesses.

How do I apply?

For more information and to apply visit here.

54. Endeavor

Endeavor is a supporter of high-impact entrepreneurs around the world. They focus on companies who are ready to scale. “With the right mentorship, funding and institutional support, our country’s most dynamic and promising entrepreneurs and thinkers can turn their businesses into stable and thriving enterprises with global reach,” explains Catherine Townshend, Managing Director of Endeavor South Africa.

Do you have what it takes?

Endeavor South Africa has several programmes each with different criteria. For more information on the different criteria please visit:

How do I apply?

For more information and to apply please visit:

55. The Awethu Project

The Awethu Project Launch Pad Incubator aims to help grow your business. They have worked with thousands of micro businesses throughout South Africa and have packed all the lessons they’ve learnt into their incubator.

Do you have what it takes?

This incubator focuses on micro businesses throughout South Africa, but also offers opportunities for larger businesses.

How do I apply?

To apply and for more information visit here.

56. DACT

The vision at DACT is to provide training and incubating facilities where entrepreneurs in the aluminium casting industry can successfully grow in independence. The Centre also offers mentorship and access to markets.

Do you have what it takes?

This incubator is specifically targeted at entrepreneurs in the aluminium casting industry. You will also need to be a South African citizen and have skills in the welding, fabrication and/or casting sector.

How do I apply?

For more information and to apply please visit these websites.

57. The Creative Counsel incubator programme

“We believe successful black-owned businesses are the true measure of transformation. For as long as the advertising industry continues to find sophisticated methods of fronting and recycling the few black managers in the industry, economic transformation will not be achieved,” says Ran Neu-Ner co-CEO of The Creative Counsel. “At TCC, we hope to confront and hopefully, eradicate this practice and foster true empowerment in the industry.”

Do you have what it takes?

This incubator is targeted at black-owned businesses in the advertising industry.

How do I apply?

For more information and to apply visit:

58. Green Pioneer Accelerator

The Green Pioneer Accelerator is looking for entrepreneurs working on innovative products in rapidly expanding environmental sectors. There is also an equal emphasis given to opportunities in food waste, ecological housing, recycling or other green innovations.

Do you have what it takes?

This incubator focuses on environmental sectors such as:

Sustainable agriculture

Apiculture

Aquaculture

Ecotourism

Sustainable forestry

Non-timber forest products

Renewable energy

Food waste

Ecological housing.

How do I apply?

For more information and to apply visit here.