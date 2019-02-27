Watch List: 50 Top SA Small Businesses To Watch

Keep your finger on the pulse of the start-up space by using our comprehensive list of SA small business to watch.

Entrepreneurship in South Africa is at an all-time high. According to Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM), total early-stage entrepreneurial activity has increased by 4.1% to 11% in 2017/2018. This means numerous new, exciting and promising small businesses are launching and growing.

To ensure you know who the innovative trailblazers are in the start-up and small business space, here are 50 of South Africa’s top establishing companies to watch, in no particular order:

1. Livestock Wealth

Vital Stats

Industry: Agritech

Agritech Founder: Ntuthuko Shezi

Ntuthuko Shezi Est: 2015

2015 Website: Livestockwealth.com

Awards Won: 2017 SAB Foundation Social Innovation and Disability Empowerment Awards.

Here’s what they do

This innovative start-up allows you to invest in a portion of a calf, allowing lower income brackets the opportunity to invest their money and earn a return. You make a small monthly contribution, which covers costs, and when your calf investment matures Livestock Wealth buys back the grown cow. This works out to roughly 12.4% return on investment.

2. The Lazy Makoti

Vital Stats

Industry: Culinary

Culinary Founder: Mogau Seshoene

Mogau Seshoene Est: 2014

2014 Website: Thelazymakoti.com

Here’s what they do

The Lazy Makoti is a culinary platform that offers cooking lessons for the modern African looking to make traditional meals with a contemporary twist. Mogau Seshoene is also looking to expand her small business into a range of locally produced kitchen accessories and a cookbook filled with South African favourites.

3. Aerobuddies

Vital Stats

Industry: Education

Education Founder: Joe Phalwane

Joe Phalwane Est: 2016

2016 Website: Aerobuddies.org

Awards Won: 702 Sage Small Business Awards 2017

Here’s what they do

Aerobuddies is an education-based small business that inspires kids to be passionate about science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education. Joe Phalwane says their main goal is to introduce youngsters to STEM through aeronautics and aviation using flight simulation, aeromodelling, rocketry, robotics, UAV technology (drones), intro flights and other innovative programmes.

4. Mimi Women

Vital Stats

Industry: Women’s Health

Women’s Health Founder: Ramona Kasavan

Ramona Kasavan Est: 2015

2015 Website: Mimiwomen.com

Here’s what they do

Ramona Kasavan has launched a business to empower girls. Her small business consists of a foundation that supports keeping girls in school through donated sanitary pads, a distribution arm that offers business opportunities for women in impoverished areas, and a fundraising arm to raise funds to build a factory to manufacture the sanitary pads locally.

5. i-Pay

Vital Stats

Industry: Fintech

Fintech Founders: Thomas Pays, Mitchan Adams and Lyle Eckstein

Thomas Pays, Mitchan Adams and Lyle Eckstein Est: 2014

2014 Website: Instanteft.i-pay.co.za

Here’s what they do

This innovative fintech start-up offers an electronic fund transfer (EFT) processing system that automates EFT transactions and allows users to make instant, secure payments. i-Pay already operates in South African and Nigeria, with further expansions in the works. They recently received R10 million in investments from venture capital firm Kalon Venture Partners.

6. AfriTorch Digital

Vital Stats

Industry: Market Research

Market Research Founders: Michel M. Katuta and Thabo Mphate

Michel M. Katuta and Thabo Mphate Est: 2017

2017 Website: Afritorchdigital.com

Here’s what they do

AfriTorch Digital has in-depth knowledge of Africa, along with the use of the latest technology. This allows them to assist research agencies in conducting comprehensive market research in previously untouched areas within Africa. AfriTorch Digital specialises in resolving techno-strategic challenges within the market research sector on the continent, offering businesses the opportunity to re-image their business models.

7. Akili Labs

Vital Stats

Industry: Biotech

Biotech Founders: Lucas Lotter and Charles Faul

Lucas Lotter and Charles Faul Est: 2017

2017 Website: Akililabs.net

Awards Won: GAP BioScience 2017, best prototype at Innovation Bridge SA 2018, finalist at 2018 Cisco Global Problem Solver Challenge, best prototype at the Department of Science and Technology’s Innovation Bridge.

Here’s what they do

This innovative biotech start-up develops low cost rapid medical diagnostic solutions, used in testing viruses, bacterial and fungal infections. Recently, the duo exhibited their Field Lab prototype at Collision Conference, one of the fastest growing tech conferences in the US.

“Field Lab is aimed at assisting in the decentralisation of medical diagnostics to improve diagnostics in rural areas, disaster areas and conflict zones by offering the capabilities of a diagnostic laboratory in remote areas through the modular Field Lab system” says Faul. They have already been contacted by The Red Cross Society to determine when the system will be operational and available.

8. Native Décor

Vital Stats

Industry: Homeware

Homeware Founder: Vusani Ravele

Vusani Ravele Est: 2016

2016 Website: Nativedecor.co.za

Here’s what they do

Vusani Ravele’s business won funding from Gil Oved, founder of The Creative Counsel, on the very first episode of Shark Tank South Africa. Native Décor creates innovative and exciting products from sustainable timber. This small business’ designs are both visually pleasing and functional. Ravele’s creations are inspired by South Africa’s cultures, landscapes and wildlife.

9. Aerobotics

Vital Stats

Industry: Agritech

Agritech Founders: James Paterson and Benji Meltzer

James Paterson and Benji Meltzer Est: 2014

2014 Website: Aerobotics.io

Awards won: Digital Insurer (TD) European 2017 Startup Insurtech Award.

Here’s what they do

Aerobotics is a data analytics start-up operating predominately in the agriculture industry. They use aerial imagery and machine learning algorithms that assist their clients in early problem detection, targeted scouting, tree monitoring and management of various zones. This small business has already expanded to Africa, Australia and the UK, and has a number of pilot projects in the works with large agricultural, finance and insurance companies around the world.

10. Quality Solutions

Vital Stats

Industry: Service

Service Founder: Alicen Naicker

Alicen Naicker Est: 2015

2015 Website: Qualitysolution.co.za

Here’s what they do

Quality Solutions is a licensed service provider and distributor that competes in both the business and consumer sectors. This small business supplies and distributes heavy duty plastic chairs, corporate gifts, firelighters, and kiddie’s tables, chairs and school desks. It also handles CCTV camera installations and markets and distributes industrial chemicals.

11. EM Guidance

Vital Stats

Industry: Healthtech

Healthtech Founders: Yaseen Khan and Mohammed Dalwai

Yaseen Khan and Mohammed Dalwai Est: 2016

2016 Website: Emguidance.com

Here’s what they do

EM Guidance has developed an app to assist doctors source more reliable information on treatment guidelines and medication dosages.

To date 13 000 medical professionals have signed up for the app. In February, EM Guidance launched a desktop version, and a lite version is available in eight other African countries.

12. Kahvé Road

Vital Stats

Industry: Coffee

Coffee Founder: Rithen Ramlal

Rithen Ramlal Est: 2016

2016 Website: Kahveroad.com

Here’s what they do

Kahvé Road is a premium coffee brand sourcing blends from all over the world, it opened its flagship store in Cavendish Square Cape Town.

Rithen Ramlal aims for Kahvé Road to become a dominant lifestyle brand both locally and abroad, focusing on the highest growth segments of the consumer coffee market, namely: Roasted and Ground Beans, Portioned (capsules) and Coldbrew.

13. HSE Matters

Vital Stats

Industry: Health and Safety

Health and Safety Founder: Liesl Esau

Liesl Esau Est: 2016

2016 Website: HSEmatters.com

Here’s what they do

After working for 15 years in high hazard industries, Liesl Esau decided to launch a business to promote a safer work ethic.

She wants to expand this business to include an educational platform as well as providing learnerships opportunities. Additionally, Esau wants to partner with incubators and business development programmes to help them to include Health and Safety into their businesses.

14. VA Virtual Assistant

Vital Stats

Industry: Online

Online Founders: Bradley Peters and Carmen Peters

Bradley Peters and Carmen Peters Est: 2014

2014 Website: V-a.co.za

Here’s what they do

VA Virtual Assistant provides professional virtual services to entrepreneurs and small-to-medium businesses internationally. They provide anything from basic admin, developing websites and running marketing campaigns.

“We realised many people needed extra hours or an extra set of hands, but couldn’t afford an additional employee — either because of the costs involved, or because there wasn’t enough work for a full-time position. I did some research and found that virtual assistants are popular internationally, but there wasn’t a big offering locally. I recognised the gap and VA was born,” says Carmen Peters.

15. Famram Solutions and Famram Foundation

Vital Stats

Industry: Women’s Health

Women’s Health Founder: Shamila Ramjawan

Shamila Ramjawan Est: 2016

2016 Website: Famramsolutions.com

Awards Won: Woman of Stature – Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2018.

Here’s what they do

“Early in 2016, I launched my own brand of the menstrual cup, the PrincessD Menstrual Cup,” says Shamila Ramjawan.

She aims to take her business global, while still maintaining affordable prices, to equip girls and women with a sustainable, cost-effective, hygienic and eco-friendly product.

16. BioTech Africa

Vital Stats

Industry: Biotech

Biotech Founders: Jenny Leslie, Jason Lurie, and Alexio Capovilla

Jenny Leslie, Jason Lurie, and Alexio Capovilla Est: 2014

2014 Website: Biotechafrica.com

Here’s what they do

BioTech Africa is the sole manufacturer in Africa that produces recombinant proteins. These are an essential component of diagnostic test kits used to test for a range of diseases including: HIV, Hepatitis C and the Zika virus. This small business currently exports its recombinant proteins to clients in Asia, Europe and the US.

17. Brand LAIKI

Vital Stats

Industry: Commercial Edutainment

Commercial Edutainment Founder: Nicolas Bereng

Nicolas Bereng Est: 2015

2015 Website: Brandlaiki.com

Here’s what they do

Nicolas Bereng aims to combine education and entertainment to create an interest in books and reading amongst South Africa’s schoolchildren.

One of Brand LAIKI’s directives is to organise events where reading and learning are promoted. These events will use modern technology such as virtual and augmented reality.

18. Plus Fab

Vital Stats

Industry: Fashion

Fashion Founder: Ouma Tema

Ouma Tema Est: 2015

2015 Website: Plus-fab.com

Here’s what they do

Ouma Tema designs and creates modern plus size clothing for fuller-figured women. She was alerted to the gap in the market when she couldn’t find clothing for herself.

Her designs are featured on Spree.com and she already receives orders from British Caribbean, UK, USA, Nigeria, Ghana, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Swaziland.

19. LifeQ

Vital Stats

Industry: Healthtech

Healthtech Founders: Riaan Conradie and Laurie Olivier

Riaan Conradie and Laurie Olivier Est: 2014

2014 Website: Lifeq.com

Here’s what they do

This small business uses computational systems biology and continuous body monitoring to gather information. The user can then gain insights into their health. LifeQ has recently closed a deal with an insurance company to launch an insurance product in South Africa.

This will become a “totally new type of insurance product that helps a user manage their own health to reduce both the risk to the individual and the insurer,” says Riaan Conradie.

20. Organico

Vital Stats

Industry: Health

Health Founder: Annabel Biggar-David

Annabel Biggar-David Est: 2017

2017 Website: Organicooils.co.za

Here’s what they do

Annabel Biggar-David has a driving need to offer safe, effective and natural health solutions. She launched her online store and is already supplying South Africa’s largest organic store, Faithful to Nature.

Biggar-David has numerous distributors and will soon be on the shelves of Clicks stores in June 2018. She also has plans to expand globally.

21. 10dot

Vital Stats

Industry: Online Security

Online Security Founders: Jared van Ast and Donovan Strap

Jared van Ast and Donovan Strap Est: 2014

2014 Website: 10dot.com

Here’s what they do

10dot is a fast growing, South Africa, focused cyber security service provider. It specialises in managing security, technology and platform lock-downs. They offer cybercrime combating, detection and prevention, as well as protecting data assets and securing the clients’ cloud platform.

“The cyber security industry is a good example of a highly technical field that suffers from diffused and unfocused messaging. Clients don’t understand the jargon and acronyms, or even the value proposition being offered to them and their businesses. We recognised there was a gap for a business that could speak English to its clients, and solve problems with transparency,” explained Jared van Ast.

22. Lenoma Legal

Vital Stats

Industry: Law

Law Founder: Leah Molatseli

Leah Molatseli Est: 2016

Here’s what they do

Leah Molatseli launched her small business initially from home, but found a way to go digital. She now offers her services via platforms like Skype, as well as online legal clients. This means her customer base doesn’t have to be within driving range, and she can assist people all over the country.

23. Nkukhu-Box

Vital Stats

Industry: Hospitality

Hospitality Founder: Itumeleng Mpatlanyana

Itumeleng Mpatlanyana Est: 2016

2016 Website: Nkukhubox.com

Here’s what they do

Nkukhu-Box is a grilled chicken fast food franchise that incorporates the Kasi lifestyle and its best-loved flavours. 10 franchises were launched within the last two year, with roughly 12 under construction in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

“Most of our franchisors are people from the township. We’re planning to establish our brand footprint throughout the major townships in the country and then expand to countries like Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia and Zambia,” says Itumeleng Mpatlanyana.

24. Benji + Moon

Vital Stats

Industry: Pet Accessories

Pet Accessories Founders: Karen Carr and Hanneke Schutte

Karen Carr and Hanneke Schutte Est: 2015

2015 Website: Benjiandmoon.co.za

Here’s what they do

Benji + Moon is a hand-crafted pet accessories store. This start-up was launched to cater to those who want pet products that are functionally designed talking points, rather than eye-sores.

This small business partners with local artisans and established designers to offer beautifully crafted pet products. 5% of every purchase goes to CLAW (Community Led Animal Welfare).

25. Beonics

Vital Stats

Industry: Agritech

Agritech Founders: Ernst Thompson and Paul Collett

Ernst Thompson and Paul Collett Est: 2017

2017 Website: Beonics.co.za

Here’s what they do

Beonics Feed Supplements are designed to alleviate the challenge facing the agriculture industries with the application of evidence-based bioactive feed additives. This start-up’s nutraceuticals are developed using cutting-edge biotechnical approaches and established corroborated efficacy in real-world conditions.

Ernst Thompson says that there are a lot of products in the pipeline, which will be launched next year. They’re also currently establishing a presence in the US.

26. Brett Naicker Wines

Vital Stats

Industry: Wine

Wine Founders: Brett Naicker, Peter-Alan Finlayson and David Nel

Here’s what they do

“As I struggled to get a footing in the wine industry in Gauteng, I realised how tough it might be for smaller producers to promote their brands and I opted to assist them. My business focuses on the sales and marketing of the smaller boutique estates in South Africa,” says Brett Naicker.

27. Khalala

Vital Stats

Industry: Fashion

Fashion Founder: Mahadi Granier

Mahadi Granier Est: 2016

2016 Website: Khalala.com

Here’s what they do

When Mahadi Granier moved to Paris with her family she decided to start a business. On reaching out to the local entrepreneur community there, she stumbled on a business idea.

“They could tell me what to avoid and where to go. By tapping into this community, my research time was reduced. I found valuable resources and trusted sources,” says Granier.

Khalala now collaborates with the South African Fashion Designers Agency (SAFDA) to create international access for young and emerging South African fashion designers.

28. Legal Legends

Vital Stats

Industry: Law

Law Founders: Kyle Torrington and Andrew Taylor

Kyle Torrington and Andrew Taylor Est: 2016

2016 Website: Legallegends.co.za

Here’s what they do

Legal Legends combats the frustrations of dealing with traditional corporate law services. This innovative ecommerce interface gives clients access to a wide range of corporate, commercial, intellectual property and labour legal services, at upfront prices.

“A user can purchase a product in under one minute, and then they fill out a digitised questionnaire. This information gives us the details we need to customise the agreement they have bought,” says Andrew Taylor.

29. The Power Woman Project

Vital Stats

Industry: Non-Profit

Non-Profit Founder: Keri Stroebel

Keri Stroebel Est: 2016

2016 Website: Thepowerwomanproject.co.za

Here’s what they do

Keri Stroebel realised after recovering from post-partum depression that there was a need for women suffering from depression. She launched the Princess Boot Camp, but wanted to find a way to make a longer lasting support network. Then she launched Power Woman Project for teens. This important start-up offers annual curriculum, workshops, events and phenomenal speakers.

30. Aviro Health

Vital Stats

Industry: Healthtech

Healthtech Founder: Musaed Abrahams

Musaed Abrahams Est: 2014

2014 Website: Avirohealth.com

Here’s what they do

This healthtech start-up launched the ART treatment Mentor app, which is assisting nurses in primary care situations to effectively treat HIV patients. “The app has already had over 5000 downloads, of which 1500 are regular users,” says Musaed Abrahams.

Aviro Health just received above USD100 000 funding for a second app, which should go live this year.

31. AnaStellar Brands

Vital Stats

Industry: Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceuticals Founders: Anastasia Dobson-du Toit and Michelle Dateling

Anastasia Dobson-du Toit and Michelle Dateling Est: 2016

2016 Website: Anastellar.co.za

Here’s what they do

This gutsy small business launched in one of the most competitive industries in South Africa; pharmaceuticals. They are focusing on the development, marketing and sale of innovative brands in the FMCG, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. “We focus on the development, marketing and sale of products.” says Anastasia. “We don’t manufacture anything ourselves and we don’t handle things like warehousing and distribution.”

32. Data Innovator

Vital Stats

Industry: Data analytics

Data analytics Founder: Jerusha Govender

Jerusha Govender Est: 2015

2015 Website: Thedatainnovator.com

Here’s what they do

Data Innovator is a strategic information consultancy based in the creative Maboneng District. This small business combines graphic design, storytelling and analytics, reinforced by monitoring and evaluation principles to create a product that social organisations need. Jerusha Govender is focused on improving the way African organisations use and communicate information.

33. Fo-Sho

Vital Stats

Industry: Insurtech

Insurtech Founders: Avi Naidoo, Mithun Kalan and Siva Moodley

Avi Naidoo, Mithun Kalan and Siva Moodley Est: 2017

2017 Website: Fo-sho.co.za

Here’s what they do

Fo-Sho is an insurtech start-up that offers short-term insurance aimed at lower-income clients. It has been beta-testing its product and has secured premium commitments of more than R10 million so far. This start-up plans to offer short-term insurance products that are transparent, personalised, tailored and meet your lifestyle needs.

34. Oolala Collection Club

Vital Stats

Industry: Beauty

Beauty Founder: Daniella Shapiro

Daniella Shapiro Est: 2016

2016 Website: Oolalacollection.com

Here’s what they do

Oolala Collection Club is an e-commerce platform selling proudly South African skincare, beauty and lifestyle products. “The Oolala Collection Club is all about affordable luxury and cruelty-free beauty. These causes help position the brand strategically by communicating a clear message that the consumer can resonate with. This will automatically encourage and drive positive change,” explains Shapiro.

35. Recomed

Vital Stats

Industry: Healthtech

Healthtech Founder: Sheraan Amod

Sheraan Amod Est: 2017

2017 Website: Recomed.co.za

Here’s what they do

Recomed is a platform that helps users to find the closest doctor at any hour of the day or night, as well as book the next available appointment. Users are also able to recommend their medical professional and comment on their experience. This start-up recently launched Discovery Health’s in-house Wellness Clinics programme.

36. VoiceMap

Vital Stats

Industry: Tourism

Tourism Founders: Iain Manley and Lauren Edwards

Iain Manley and Lauren Edwards Est: 2015

2015 Website: Voicemap.me

Here’s what they do

VoiceMap is a walking tour app that uses the stories and experiences of locals to share the history and little known gems of the location to tourists, combining an audio account with your GPS. VoiceMap has been designed as such that one puts it in their pocket, put on headphones, walk and forget that it is even there,” explains Iain Manley.

37. ClockWork

Vital Stats

Industry: Service

Service Founders: Jonathan Kingwill and Jamie Rood

Jonathan Kingwill and Jamie Rood Est: 2016

2016 Website: Clockworkapp.co.za

Here’s what they do

ClockWork is an app that allows users to find the best person for the job. It uses a unique algorithm to analyse on-the-job criteria to offer users the best applicants for a particular role. This information is collected based on the applicant’s previous job punctuality, performance, rating and review.

38. Empty Trips

Vital Stats

Industry: Transport and Logistics

Transport and Logistics Founder: Benji Coetzee

Benji Coetzee Est: 2016

2016 Website: Emptytrips.com

Awards won: Forbes: Best of Africa 2016.

Here’s what they do

Benji Coetzee has nearly a decade in top tier consulting, banking and insurance. She also has two master’s degrees in commerce and finance, and has worked in over 20 countries. She wants her business to be the orchestrator across road, rail, air and sea transport for Africa and beyond. Empty Trips’ aim is to commoditise freight.

39. Vula Mobile

Vital Stats

Industry: Healthtech

Healthtech Founder: Dr William Mapham

Dr William Mapham Est: 2014

2014 Website: Vulamobile.com

Here’s what they do

Vula Mobile is a referral platform that connects health workers to specialists in tertiary hospitals. In a year the app has more than doubled its users from 1775 to 3600 in January 2018. This start-up also offers health-care workers the opportunity to have a share in the company if they use the app.

40. SwiitchBeauty

Vital Stats

Industry: Beauty

Beauty Founder: Rabia Ghoor

Rabia Ghoor Est: 2014

2014 Website: Swiitchbeauty.com

Here’s what they do

Rabia Ghoor launched her make-up and skincare online beauty store at 14. She left school at 16 to focus on it full-time. Now, the business delivers 2500 to 3000 orders a month. The next big goal for this profitable small business is to make it every South African woman’s preferred beauty brand.

41. Pineapple

Vital Stats

Industry: Insurtech

Insurtech Founders: Matthew Elan Smith, Ndabenhle Junior Ngulube, Marnus van Heerden

Matthew Elan Smith, Ndabenhle Junior Ngulube, Marnus van Heerden Est: 2017

2017 Website: Pineapple.co.za

Here’s what they do

Pineapple’s aim is to reinvent the way insurance is done with an entirely new business model. This insurance start-up is looking to achieve affinity, fairness and simplicity to decrease costs, cap profits and deter fraud for consumers to achieve more value from an insurance policy.

“A member is in complete control of who they network to, not fixed pools — think Facebook friends. All leftover premium can be withdrawn at the end of each year and we show you exactly how your premium is used in real time,” says Matthew Elan Smith.

42. The Katy Valentine Collection

Vital Stats

Industry: Jewellery

Jewellery Founder: Katy Valentine

Katy Valentine Est: 2015

2015 Website: Katyvalentine.co.za

Here’s what they do

Katy Valentine found a gap in the market for moderately priced, easy to wear African and Oriental inspired jewellery. “I started by making a few pieces for myself and the business evolved organically from there,” she explains.

Valentine has plans to grow her jewellery start-up and branch out into designing and selling interior design items and home wear.

43. OfferZen

Vital Stats

Industry: Software Development

Software Development Founders: Philip and Malan Joubert

Philip and Malan Joubert Est: 2015

2015 Website: Offerzen.com

Here’s what they do

Philip and Malan Joubert’s small business is a curated online marketplace of software development talent. OfferZen already has over 500 business in the marketplace, including big industry names like Barclays, GetSmarter, Takealot, FNB, Superbalist, Allan Gray, and 24.com.

“We decided to create a site where developers could upload their details and companies would approach them — the opposite of your typical job or recruitment site,” explains Malan Joubert.

44. KHULA

Vital Stats

Industry: Agritech

Agritech Founders: Matthew Piper and Karidas Tshintsholo

Matthew Piper and Karidas Tshintsholo Est: 2016

2016 Website: Khula.co.za

Here’s what they do

“Our main aim is to give farmers access to market, and we’ve developed a platform and app to help them do just that, but we can’t work in isolation either,” says Matthew.

“We have 104 farmers on the platform, and 26 customers, including Rocomama’s, Munching Mongoose and the Michelangelo,” says Karidas Tshintsholo.

45. Incitech

Vital Stats

Industry: Biotech

Biotech Founders: Dineo Lioma, Loretta Magagula, Danisa Nkuna and Lindiwe Nkosi

Dineo Lioma, Loretta Magagula, Danisa Nkuna and Lindiwe Nkosi Est: 2015

2015 Website: Incitech.co.za

Awards won: 2014 E2 Startup Challenge, Allan Gray Orbis Foundation, E-Squared Accelerator competition and 2017 Global Entrepreneur Congress.

Here’s what they do

Incitech developed the MicroPatch, which is an easy-to-use rapid diagnosis HIV test kit. The aim of this innovative product is to completely change how doctors conduct HIV tests. This start-up’s goals are to use cutting-edge technology and integrative disease management systems to reduce and eventually eradicate inefficiencies in rapid testing.

46. Pimp my Book

Vital Stats

Industry: Retail

Retail Founder: Mpodumo Doubada

Mpodumo Doubada Est: 2015

2015 Website: Pimpmybook.co.za

Awards won: Entrepreneur of the Year: Innovator of the Year® – 2017

Here’s what they do

Pimp my Book is a successful countrywide chain of campus stores that buys and sells used textbooks. This small business is a one-stop platform where students can sell their used textbooks for cash, and purchase the books they need. “We are also working on an exciting new project for an international market,” says Mpodumo Doubada.

47. ART Technologies and ART Call Management

Vital Stats

Founder: Appanna Ganapathy

Appanna Ganapathy Est: 2016

2016 Website: Art-technologies.co.za and Art-callmanagement.co.za

Here’s what they do

ART Technologies offers tailored IT options like full or partly outsourced managed IT support, project management, cloud solutions and advice. This small business offers a comprehensive range of IT support.

ART Call Management, a virtual PA services business, is solving an entrepreneur’s need for a receptionist without actually having to hire one.

“We answer the phone as your receptionist, transfer calls, take messages and even cold call,” says Appanna Ganapathy.

48. Prosperiprop

Vital Stats

Industry: Fintech

Fintech Founder: Llew Morkel

Llew Morkel Est: 2016

2016 Website: Prosperiprop.com

Here’s what they do

This start-up leverages blockchain technology to make property more accessible to lower income earners than ever before. “I saw an opportunity where we could manage millions of micro accounts at very little cost using Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies and by doing so, open the door to millions of people around the world to invest in top products,” explains Llew Morkel.

Prosperiprop has raised funds to develop software that will assist financial institutions to offer property investment products via Blockchain.

49. WAXIT

Vital Stats

Industry: Beauty

Beauty Founder: Michelle Royston

Michelle Royston Est: 2015

2015 Website: Waxit.co.za

Here’s what they do

WAXIT is a small business focusing on offering busy professionals high quality waxing. It caters to those who can only make appointments at the last minute or need an appointment outside normal office hours. Since the launch of her business, she has opened four salons and continues to experience steady growth.

50. The Sun Exchange

Vital Stats

Industry: Blockchain

Blockchain Founder: Abraham Cambridge

Abraham Cambridge Est: 2015

2015 Website: Thesunexchange.com

Here’s what they do

The Sun Exchange is a blockchain platform that allows users from around the world to purchase and rent out solar panels. This enables everyone, no matter what their income, to start building wealth powered by sunlight. The solar cells will generate wealth from sunshine for 20 years, which is an effortless source of sustainable income.