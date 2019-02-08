On The Go: Acer Swift 7

With 10 hours of battery life, the Swift 7 is ready to work when you are.

February 8, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The virtually borderless Acer Swift 7 has a 92% screen-to-body ratio. The 14-inch Full HD 1920x1080 touch display with IPS technology allows smooth touch interactions, and presents vibrant, crystal-clear images. In addition, it has an extra durable layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

It’s feather-light too, weighing in at just 890 grams, making it easy to carry with you. The Swift 7 is powered by the latest 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, and features up to 512GB of SSD storage and up to 16GB of RAM, so you can multitask smoothly. With 10 hours of battery life, the Swift 7 is ready to work when you are.

Related: Triple Threat: Huawei Mate 20 Pro