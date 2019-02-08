My Queue

Tech

On The Go: Acer Swift 7

With 10 hours of battery life, the Swift 7 is ready to work when you are.
On The Go: Acer Swift 7
Image credit: Acer
The virtually borderless Acer Swift 7 has a 92% screen-to-body ratio. The 14-inch Full HD 1920x1080 touch display with IPS technology allows smooth touch interactions, and presents vibrant, crystal-clear images. In addition, it has an extra durable layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

It’s feather-light too, weighing in at just 890 grams, making it easy to carry with you. The Swift 7 is powered by the latest 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, and features up to 512GB of SSD storage and up to 16GB of RAM, so you can multitask smoothly. With 10 hours of battery life, the Swift 7 is ready to work when you are.

