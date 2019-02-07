Do You Have the Next Big Idea? Join Us at Entrepreneur LIVE

The event to be held on March 14 in Singapore brings you a chance to shape your ideas into successful startups

February 7, 2019 3 min read

Singapore has emerged as the leading location for investment activity in recent times. It must be said that the country has the most robust ecosystem imperative for the growth of startups. Ranked among the top three countries consecutively for the 12 year period in the World Bank’s (WB) Ease of Doing Business index, the island nation has become one of the most attractive places for establishing businesses.

If you are keen on starting your company in Singapore, then join us at the world’s biggest business show Entrepreneur LIVE in Singapore. The day-long grandiose conference can become the harbinger for a successful startup for you. It will provide entrepreneurs opportunities in multitudes — from investment to mentoring, bringing everything under one roof.

What is Entrepreneur LIVE?

Presented by Entrepreneur Asia-Pacific, Entrepreneur LIVE is an event where many experts from different industries will be present to help budding entrepreneurs and innovative minds through harangues and one-on-one sessions. The attendees can also pitch their business ideas to investors present at the event.

Entrepreneur LIVE will be held on March 14 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. Along with the chance to get investments, the event will also have exclusively designed networking areas to provide entrepreneurs opportunities to meet one another and develop partnerships.

Why You Should Attend?

The platform will get your already established business the recognition at a world stage that can propel its growth and can make you a star leader. The Entrepreneur LIVE conference has an exciting line-up of speakers. Shankar Narayanan, co-founder and COO of AI startup Active.ai will give the keynote speech at the event. Other prominent invitees include Chin Chao, chief executive officer of Innoven Capital’s Southeast Asia operations, and Satveer Singh Thakral, founder and CEO of Singapore Angel Network — one of the finest investment firms in the country.

Many other experts will also be present, who will share their insights on how to build a billion-dollar company, how to grow business in highly regulated markets, strategies to find the next big idea and how to become a hugely successful CEO.

What’s More?

For those looking to delve deeper into how to start and grow their businesses, there will be a number of breakout sessions, including one-on-one meetings with VCs and marketing pros. Masters and mentors will come to life when Entrepreneur LIVE will bring progressive thinkers, influencers and entrepreneurs in a riveting discussion. The live event provides a chance to hundreds of entrepreneurs to exchange ideas and learn how to strategically enhance their business plans. If you already have a great idea, then Startup Kickoff is a platform where you can come and pitch your business plans to investors/VC's/accelerators.

All those interested in participating in the Entrepreneur 360 List, can click here. The deadline to apply is March 31, 2019.