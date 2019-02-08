My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

Key Elements Of The Entrepreneurial Decision-Making Process

Constantly one needs to evaluate new and more sources of growth, they can come by way of disruption through competition
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Key Elements Of The Entrepreneurial Decision-Making Process
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Contributor
Co-founder & CEO, Ashiana Financial Services
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneurship has its highs and lows and a decision-making structure is critical to sustain and grow the business. Let us examine them in detail

1)Personal risks

Many entrepreneurs take the maximum risk to get to their pot of gold. However, a good entrepreneur takes measured risk.

Question to ask is

What are the personal risks one is taking additionally?

How does one mitigate it?

2) Purpose

Does this decision expand our purpose and help achieve it?

Does it add value to external and internal clients?

If yes then it is a go ahead. If not it needs to be thought through again at the drawing board.

3) Sales

A sales plan needs to address

  1. No of clients to be added in a period week, month, a quarter?

  2. Pipeline and strategy

One of the Zonal heads in my old organization used to say “Don’t tell me strategy? Share with me your pipeline. A very valid point indeed.

4) Structure

Does it fit into the current strengths of the team?

Does it require a separate entity?

Is the unit economics and growth viability likely? If so over what period?

What are the hindrances to the journey?

If it needs a different branding then it needs a different structure

If it needs a different mindset then it needs a different team.

If it needs a different team than it needs a different structure.

5) Team

What is the key strength of the team?

Is it relevant to changing market conditions?

Are new strengths to be developed?

Any changes in HR Practices needed?

For most young companies the entrepreneur is the HR Head. Primary responsibility is to understand their motivation and drive.

If it is a stop-gap situation for them then it is not a win-win for the company.

6) Finances

Are the compliances in order?

Are there enough funds to fund one year of operations without revenue?

Are the accounts maintained weekly if not daily?

Is the funding in place for the next phase of growth?

7) Value proposition

Is the value proposition relevant to clients?

Is it based on a strong competitive advantage beyond product differentiation/low-cost advantages?

Is it scalable?

What are the limitations?

Constantly one needs to evaluate new and more sources of growth, they can come by way of disruption through competition.

8) Marketing

Is your firm up the ladder in terms of visibility to clients?

Is it there on social and relevant medium?

Is there a marketing plan in place?

A plan would typically cover

  • Target Markets

  • Key geographies to be targeted

  • A focused approach to brand building through the right forum

  • Building communities online

  1. Leadership Team

At times it may be critical to expand the leadership team to create growth. However, checks and balances are essential to ensure that downside risks like the dissolution of the business, key terms on buyback if partners want to leave are covered in the agreements.

     2. Legalities

Legalities are an integral part of doing business anywhere in the world. From the appropriate business structure to relevant issues on copyright and patents to contract law, the issues can be numerous. If these are not addressed many initiatives may land up in business death. That said, some luck is also critical for the journey. However, when preparation meets opportunity we get lucky. Seize the day!

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

4 Difficult Steps on the Journey from 'Zero to One'

Entrepreneurs

Getting Ahead by Letting Go

Entrepreneurs

Making a Million Millionaires!