3 Factors That Will Spearhead the Hiring Trends in 2019 (Infographic)

The start-up trend has opened gates for hundreds of job opportunities leading to a significant acceleration in hiring

February 8, 2019 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As much as hiring a suitable candidate is a tedious task for the human resource department of any company, the struggle to shine among the hundreds eyeing the same job as you are equally, if not more, cumbersome for the candidates. Seemingly, the start-up trend has opened gates for hundreds of job opportunities leading to a significant acceleration in hiring.

In terms of recruitment, 2018 was an interesting year. While the increased technological deployment helped the industries gain scale, the scare of robots taking over measly human jobs pushed professionals to focus on up-skilling themselves for new-age job roles. 2019 is expected to bring a relevant change to hiring across all current high-growth domains.

The large-scale technological uptake and the changing nature of jobs across all industries will, without a doubt, make hiring more strategic, letting the recruiters focus on discovering high-potential talent. A recent report by Shine.com – India’s second-largest online job portal, projected growth areas in the hiring sectors for 2019 while charting hiring trends in 2018.

Top Cities for Hiring

With or without experience, candidates are often looking for job opportunities to upscale their skills and metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai have always retained their dominant positions as the regions with the highest talent demand. Presence of better infrastructure and facilities has been a great reason for big guns to set up headquarters in these cities, creating employment opportunities here.

However, emerging cities such as Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata and Ahmedabad also staked their claim as regional job hubs, having performed exceptionally well in terms of hiring in 2018. Tier 2 and 3 cities turned hotbeds for the skilled labour force as manufacturing giants established their plants there whereas the technically progressive cities like Bangalore attracted rather an elite crowd.

Functions on Rising

As an increasing number of organizations embrace technology to boost growth, IT/Software has become the most sought after job role across industries. The influx of start-ups in the fintech sector has led to unprecedented growth in the BFSI industry whereas the production sector is receiving a significant boost due to India’s progressive approach towards becoming the world’s youngest workforce.

Furthermore, India is projected to become a manufacturing hub over the next few years. This has led production and manufacturing to become one of the leading functional areas hiring professionals in 2018. As industries continued to gain scale, a steady increase was seen in hiring across Sales and Business Development functions in 2018.

Trends across Industries

The sprawling FMCG/consumer durables, pharmaceuticals and healthcare along with energy and renewable sectors have been attributed to growing job opportunities across tier-2 cities. An industry-wide demand analysis highlighted that IT-Software, BFSI, Manufacturing and BPO/KPO, which were the most active recruitment sectors in 2017, continued to hold top positions in 2018 as well.

Within the IT/ Software sector, job requirements have increased across technologies such as Data science, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity and Progressive Apps. Widespread technological uptake in the BPO/KPO sector has made for increased job creation.