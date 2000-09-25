My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Turning Your Idea Into a Product

Our Product Development Expert shows you where to find manufacturers for your invention.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Q: I hold a patent on a device that requires a relatively simple electronic programmer. It really wouldn't be any more complex than the small IC boards used in battery-operated clocks or small toys. I've tried to locate manufacturers in Taiwan, but I haven't been successful. I'm also very hesitant to approach an overseas company-I'd prefer to deal with a North American firm. How do I locate a designer and manufacturer for the programmer?

A: You've indicated that you tried unsuccessfully to locate a source in Taiwan. I'm sure there are many, but you'll probably have more luck if you create your prototype in the United States, and then ask an overseas source to duplicate your final design. Dealing with original designs overseas is often disappointing.

One of the best ways to get familiar with sources is through the appropriate trade journals. These journals often carry ads from overseas agents, so you can get expert guidance on your design and prototype as well as your production source. Electronic Design News is one such trade journal. You can find others on Ron Riley's helpful site (http://www.inventored.org/trade) and in the reference section of your library in Ulrich's Guide to Periodicals, SRDS (Standard Rate & Data Service) and Bacon's Publicity Checker.

If you wish to get deeper into the technical aspects of your program chip, a great source of specifications on computer chips is the IC Master 2000. Its price is well over $100, so you might want to check out your nearest university's library for a copy. You may find there's already an off-the-shelf chip that will accommodate your programming needs without requiring custom design.

While at the university using their library, contact a professor or two in the electronics engineering department and ask if there are any students capable of designing the device you want. Professors often moonlight on such projects, so ask them as well.

Lastly, why not phone an applications engineer at one of the big chip manufacturers. Motorola, Texas Instruments and Dalas Semiconductor are good sources with which to start. Explain your objective, and if one company doesn't have what you need, chances are they'll recommend another that does.

Jack Lander is a prototyper for inventors. Prior to starting his own business, he worked for several years as a corporate manufacturing engineer and later, as a mechanical design engineer, acquiring 13 product patents. You can contact Jack at (203) 792-1377 or visit his Web site, The Inventor's Bookstore, at www.inventorhelp.com.

The opinions expressed in this column are those of the author, not of Entrepreneur.com. All answers are intended to be general in nature, without regard to specific geographical areas or circumstances, and should only be relied upon after consulting an appropriate expert, such as an attorney or accountant.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

These Are the 20 Best Cities to Start a Business

Starting a Business

4 Signs You're Expert Enough to Launch a Consulting Business

Starting a Business

To Succeed at Business You Need a Startup Mindset