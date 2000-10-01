Choosing an Organizer

The days of one-size-fits-all daily planners are history,
especially with the plethora of planning systems available-from Day
Runners to Palm Pilots. The bottom line is that finding the right
system can be confusing. Ask yourself these five questions before
deciding whether to use a paper-based or computerized planning
system.
Are
you uncomfortable reading information on a small screen? If so,
a paper-based system like Day Runner is a better option for
you.
Do
you need to view one month at a time when planning? A
paper-based system gives you space to record appointments and view
an entire month, while a handheld can't show a month at a time
on the screen. (Only the version on your desktop computer can do
that.)
Do
you want to synchronize all your tasks on your PC, as well as in
your planner? With a simple touch of a button (and a cradle to
hold your Palm), you can quickly synchronize your handheld's
information with your computer.
Are
you comfortable taking notes electronically? If you're
skilled at typing or writing on a handheld, your days of taking a
legal pad with you to meetings are over. Instead, you can enter all
your information in your Palm during a meeting.
Do
you need access to a large number of phone numbers and an
up-to-date calendar, as well as the Internet and various computer
programs (like Quicken and ACT!) at all times? If so, a Palm
has those options and more. More than 5,000 software downloads are
available at the Palm Web site.
If you don't mind-and in fact, prefer-being unconnected while
you're on the road, a paper-based planner may be all you need
for a simple phone list and calendar option.