Product: CD Cylinder

Is your CD collection becoming the Leaning Tower of Pisa?
Magazine Contributor
This story appears in the October 2000 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

Are you tired of searching for CDs or picking up toppling CD stacks? There's a better way. The CD Cylinder from Fellowes holds up to 30 CDs without cases, 15 on each side. It's hinged in back and latches in front. The CDs are spaced apart for easy access and label reading. The CD Cylinder is available for $9.99 at office supply stores nationwide. For more information, call (800) 945-4545 or visit the Fellowes Web site.

Home office expert Lisa Kanarek is the founder of HomeOfficeLife.com and the author of Organizing Your Home Office For Successand 101 Home Office Success Secrets.

