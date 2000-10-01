Someone once described the Internet as the world's largest library-with all the books tossed into one, big pile. Fortunately, your e-mail inbox need not suffer the same fate. With Caelo Software's Nelson Email Organizer ($29.95), you can quickly search Microsoft Outlook messages by correspondent, date, mailing list, attachment and other attributes. The result: Thousands of messages can be sifted in a second or two. System requirements include MS Outlook 97 or higher, Windows 95/98/00/NT, an IBM-compatible 486 processor or higher and 3.3MB of hard-drive space.