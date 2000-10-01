EcBuilder Pro

Manifest e-commerce destiny in a box
With so much grand potential to be plundered once you're on the Web, who actually has time to build a Web site? With Multiactive's ecBuilder Pro ($199), you can end run-around site building with tools that automate the process. Pop the program in your system, and you'll be Web-ready in no time with a preconfigured e-commerce site that can accept credit cards, offer a shopping cart, run banners and other promotional media, and automatically promote your business to search engines. Bonuses: ecBuilder includes 40 customizable Web site templates, and can feature up to 10,000 catalog items and 100 marketing messages or Web pages. System requirements include Windows 95/98/00/NT, an IBM-compatible Pentium 90 or higher, 32MB RAM and 60MB hard-drive space.




J.W. Dysart, a software analyst and Internet business consultant, has written for more than 40 publications, including The New York Times and The Financial Times of London. He is also a columnist for our sister publication, Business Start-Ups.

