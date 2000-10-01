If you're creating and e-mailing bloated audio/video files, there's a darn good chance you're the only one who will ever watch your magnificent creations. To save your A/V masterpieces from the recycle bin, check out Cybertainment's Cybermail AV ($149). Its "Squeeze Play" technology can shrink a bloated audio/video file by as much as 900-to-1. The result: video e-mail messages that can be quickly spirited across the Net and opened with a single mouse click. Plus, it's compatible with every e-mail program that supports attachments. Key features include a desktop camera, stereo microphone and video capture software. A software-only version is also available.