Cybermail AV

The incredible shrinking audio/video file
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the October 2000 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

If you're creating and e-mailing bloated audio/video files, there's a darn good chance you're the only one who will ever watch your magnificent creations. To save your A/V masterpieces from the recycle bin, check out Cybertainment's Cybermail AV ($149). Its "Squeeze Play" technology can shrink a bloated audio/video file by as much as 900-to-1. The result: video e-mail messages that can be quickly spirited across the Net and opened with a single mouse click. Plus, it's compatible with every e-mail program that supports attachments. Key features include a desktop camera, stereo microphone and video capture software. A software-only version is also available.




J.W. Dysart, a software analyst and Internet business consultant, has written for more than 40 publications, including The New York Times and The Financial Times of London. He is also a columnist for our sister publication, Business Start-Ups.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market