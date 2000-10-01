SpeedConnect 4.0
This story appears in the October 2000 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »
Someday, we'll all be able to surf the Net faster than we can think. In the meantime, programs like SpeedConnect 4.0 ($19.95) from CBS Software, will help us at least approach warp speed. Techies will appreciate the fact that SpeedConnect can optimize your MTU, MSS, RWIN, TTL, PMTU and other settings. Everyone else will simply be happy they can get wherever they're going faster. It's an app that would make Popeye proud. System requirements include Windows 95/98/00 and an IBM-compatible PC. The Windows NT version will be released later this month.
J.W. Dysart, a software analyst and Internet business consultant, has written for more than 40 publications, including The New York Times and The Financial Times of London. He is also a columnist for our sister publication, Business Start-Ups.