Someday, we'll all be able to surf the Net faster than we can think. In the meantime, programs like SpeedConnect 4.0 ($19.95) from CBS Software, will help us at least approach warp speed. Techies will appreciate the fact that SpeedConnect can optimize your MTU, MSS, RWIN, TTL, PMTU and other settings. Everyone else will simply be happy they can get wherever they're going faster. It's an app that would make Popeye proud. System requirements include Windows 95/98/00 and an IBM-compatible PC. The Windows NT version will be released later this month.