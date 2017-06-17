My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

When To Harness - Or Ditch - Patience As A Virtue

Urgency can be an essential tool to growing a high-impact organisation, or a distraction.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
When To Harness - Or Ditch - Patience As A Virtue
Image credit: Bigstock
Contributor
CEO: Raizcorp
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Urgency can be defined in two ways — one that implies something crucial, and another that implies determination. When it comes to entrepreneurship, we use urgency to drive purpose and delivery. 

In my experience, entrepreneurs have a paradoxical relationship with urgency. We understand that it takes time to build a successful business, but we don’t have the patience to build a business. 

Recently, I wanted to launch a new product and was eager to get it out to the market. I was excited to introduce this new idea. But I had to wait until all of the parts of the product were ready. While I understood that the project would take time, I felt impatient and wanted to speed up the process. The dissonance between my vision and current reality creates the urgency, while the previous experience of building my businesses reinforces my patience. In trying to reconcile the

paradox between being patient and urgent, I need to be deliberate in my planning, and deliberate in trying to create shortcuts. 

 

Be Deliberate with Your Planning

The more deliberate and thorough your planning, the more realistic you will become in understanding the time and patience that is required to build a business. 

I recommend ‘systems thinking’, which involves the complete understanding of a system and its components — in order to plan better. The more information you have to determine priorities, sequences and timelines, the more accurate and thorough your planning process and outcomes will be. 

Remember that planning takes time, forcing you to be even more patient throughout the process. When you plan, you become more realistic, and take note of the specific steps you need to take to build your business. 

If I had taken the time to be more deliberate in plotting and planning the timelines of my new product, I would have been more realistic about the process behind developing a new product. 

No plan is foolproof; they are all susceptible to the frailties of reality. Contexts change, people change, desires change, resources change, and together these create the need to build new pathways towards achieving a plan. Prepare for these changes by providing additional contingency time as standard practice in all of your planning. 

 

Create Shortcuts

We normally assemble a plan and establish the pathway to creating an outcome that is based on our current perception of reality, and our current perception of the utility of our resources. But, when we focus on taking shortcuts, we look to see if there isn’t a better way, better resources, or a different utility of current resources to shorten the path, thus serving our need for urgency. 

Urgency is served through the creation of shortcuts — such as new processes or resources that can be put into place to ensure quicker, more efficient ways of doing things. Looking back, if I had been deliberate about my planning, I would have been better equipped to create shortcuts when creating my new product, which would have sped up the delivery process.  
Being obsessed and deliberate about efficiency is a cultural imperative in your business.

Drive this culture in every meeting. There needs to be transference of your sense of urgency into the culture of your organisation, as a lack of urgency can discourage growth.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

How BODYTEC Has Opened 38 Studios In Under 8 Years

Growth Strategies

From Dumpster Diving to Building a $3 Billion Business: 7 Things Sharran Srivatsaa Learned on His Journey to Success

Growth Strategies

How COLONYLive Went From Local Startup To Global Platform