Entrepreneur's 35U35: The Business Spectacle

Entrepreneur's 35U35 event saw winners and people from the business world come together to celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship that has taken the nation by storm

February 16, 2019 3 min read

Entrepreneur India’s 35U35 show was a spectacle with an entrepreneurial bent. The show saw many names from the business world come together to applaud the winners of the coveted 35U35 list.

True Disruptions in Business

The third edition of the show started with Ritu Marya, Editor-in-Chief of Entrepreneur India and Asia-Pacific talking about disrupting businesses. Today the word “disruption” has become a norm in the business dictionary of entrepreneurs. Everyone is almost obsessed with the idea of coming up with concepts that disrupt the existing business ecosystems.

Marya spoke at length about how people are confusing disruption with ruining businesses. “Disruptions don’t happen by destroying other small businesses. The burn wouldn’t help anyone in the long run.” She also highlighted that coming from a family of entrepreneurs, she understands it better that entrepreneurship is never going to be easy.

From a Professional to an Entrepreneur

Among the guests present, was Livespace Co-founder and CEO, Anuj Srivastava. In a small but interesting discussion with Marya, Srivastava shared his journey from a professional to an entrepreneur. He spoke about his short stint with Google and then coming back to India to start a venture, “I didn’t want to be the Indian who moved to the U.S. to start something. I wanted to be the Indian who came back…” He also emphasized that “phenomenal companies have phenomenal teams.”

Post Anuj Srivastava’s opening chat, there was a panel discussion moderated by Punita Sabharwal, Deputy Editor of Entrepreneur India. Some distinguished names

in the panel including the likes of Suchita Salwan, Co-founder of Little Black Book, Akhil Malik, Co-founder of Zostel, Aditi Srivastava, Co-founder of Pocket Aces, Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, Founder of Simba Craft Beverages, Karan Tanna, Founder of Yellow Tie Hospitality and Som Narayan, Co-founder of Carbon Masters. The panel discussion was largely on the millennial trends titled “Making of Future Leaders.” It saw some revelations of how Indian millennials are seeing a transition in everything that contests in the business world. From business culture to beer consumption trends, the content they are looking out for, the discussion saw several millennial behaviours come to the surface.

Celebrate the Spirit of Entrepreneurship

The event that was sponsored by Blender’s Pride Reserve Collection saw the launch of Entrepreneur’s Coffee Table book, an initiative by Entrepreneur India. The Coffee tbale Book is a collection of India’s finest and the most successful entrepreneurs. It's dedicated to the men and women who have left enduring stories of entrepreneurship.

The 35U35 event saw winners and people come together to celebrate the victories of entrepreneurs under 35 and most importantly, to celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship. Each of the winners is changing the business ecosystem in India with disruptive technologies and innovative business ideas. The vibe of 35U35 initiative is also meant to inspire the generations to come who are finding a footing in the industry.