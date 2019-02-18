My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

35Under35

How the 'Meaty' Entrepreneur Joined Our List of 35Under35

This entrepreneur revolutionized the meat industry by building an online presence for his company
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How the 'Meaty' Entrepreneur Joined Our List of 35Under35
Image credit: Licious
Senior Correspondent, Entrepreneur India
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Blender’s Pride Reserve Collection presents Entrepreneur’s 35U35 list included some path-breaking names from the field of entrepreneurship and Abhay Hanjura, the co-founder of Licious made it to the list for enabling aspiring entrepreneurs to have an online presence.

For Abhay Hanjura, the lure of entrepreneurship kicked in at the age of 28, while he had everything perfectly lined up for his career – a well-paying job with growth opportunity and prospects to head up a 500-member company. “A simple realization changed the course of what I wanted to do next. The need to push my limits to higher ground and go beyond the barriers of advancement was both transformational and a turning point for me,” says Hanjura.

Hanjura always had a desire to build a consumer brand to address their everyday pain-points while being synonymous with trust and quality. Keeping that in mind, Hanjura in arms with his co-founder Vivek Gupta, after much deliberation and questioning, picked the meat sector as their area of service. The meat sector had already been infamous for being highly unorganized, lacking quality and safety standards, product inconsistency and lacking produce traceability. Reasoning their entry in such a market, Hanjura points out, “Vivek and I were quite quick to realize the possibility to be a part of $40 billion market, and opportunity to build a food brand which will change the course of how people view, buy and consume meat and seafood.” And, soon Licious’ journey took off in 2015.

Now the company has already managed to serve over 300,000 customers, with over 90% repeat consumption across Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and more recently Chandigarh. This year with Licious, he has been able to take the local startup to a nationally recognized brand, witnessing 300 per cent growth.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From
No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

35Under35

Why this Crypto Investor Turned Entrepreneur Made Into Our 35U35 List

35Under35

What Got this Luxury-builder into Entrepreneur India's 35-under-35 List

35Under35

Entrepreneur's 35U35: The Business Spectacle