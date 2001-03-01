Franchises

What's An Affiliate Program?

Sell your products online by creating an online partnership.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

So you want to sell products on your Web site, but you don't actually have your own products? Try an affiliate program-an arrangement between you and a merchant who has products to sell, such as Amazon.com and books (among other things), eBags.com and luggage, Garden.com and gardening supplies. You sign up to become an "affiliate," or approved reseller of their products, which you sell on your Web site in your own online store.

When people visit your travel Web site, for example, you could have a travel bookstore featuring books you personally recommend. Your visitors then purchase books "from" your site. In reality, the transaction takes place on Amazon.com's Web site, and Amazon.com handles the credit card approval, shipping and customer service. You get a percentage of the sale in the form of a quarterly check-without all the work! Find the best affiliate programs at the Refer-It search engine.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Franchises

Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2019

Franchises

Why These Garment Industry Vets Left Their Business to Become Early-Education Franchisees