How to Ace The Game of Search Engine Marketing With Google Trends?

Google has several tools for search engine marketing and the SEO experts tend to use only a few out of them, it is recommended to make maximum out of these free tools

February 20, 2019 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In the world of digital media and technology blended with worldwide access via social media and the internet, measurement is the key to growth and success in this densely competitive environment. Taking calculated action, based on analytics and data is the only way to work effectively in this environment. Leading players in this field are already engaged in bringing the latest updates and algorithms to calculate and manage the ranking of online content pages, websites etc.

What is Trending on the Web?

It is important to know what is trending across the web in the given domain of your business expertise in order to create the relevant content and ladder up in the search engine ranking pages. For example, Google Trends is a tool by Google that enables the search engine marketers to have a piece of detailed information about what content is being searched for in the given domain/area. Accordingly, the businesses can plan their strategy for content creation and this helps them get positive results.

To improve the quality of content and enforce authentic search engine marketing practices, Google keeps updating the Trends and introduces new advancements from time to time. For example, intensity maps are introduced to enable users with more meaningful ways of comparing the search trends and take action accordingly. Google data empowers the Trends report with accuracy and the insights enable the digital marketing strategists to take an informed decision without having to regret anything. Year in the review is another example of the search engine’s creative inclination towards presenting what’s trending in searches.

Trend vs Content Creation:

Content creation for digital marketing never works on intuition. It is always a calculated process based on research & analysis and ongoing digital marketing and search engine trends. Trending topic is the easiest and most preferred indicator to create a certain type of content. Google Trends is one of the key examples that explain the significance of the following trends in order to keep up with what is trending and engaging the internet user.

Google also works on updating its Trends setup in terms of functioning and navigation to make it easier for the community of digital marketers and content creators to engage in generating the quality feed for the internet and its user. Following the concept of what is trending to direct the content, flow is also a common practice for social media, news websites, content directories, and blogs etc.

Key Benefits

When digital marketing specialists follow the Trends and take a calculated step towards content creation and promotion, they ensure the following benefits for their business or clients:

They always score top rankings in the search engine result pages.

It enables them to segregate the search engine optimization and content strategy for the different platform including websites, social media platforms, and video content platforms etc.

They are empowered with the required knowledge to map the right keywords and rewarding search engine marketing practices to accomplish the business goals in an effective manner.

The knowledge about seasonal trends enables the strategists to alter their digital marketing plans accordingly an ace in every season and stay ahead of the competition.

Google has several tools for search engine marketing and the SEO experts tend to use only a few out of them. It is recommended to make maximum out of these tools, which are free to use. Implementing the required tools in specific places ensures positive and effective results. The strategists using a combination of several search engine marketing tools tend to achieve more positive results.

The digital marketers with creative ideas, visionary approach and strong grip on the Trends lead the game. They keep their knowledge updated with whatever new updates being launched in the field of search engine marketing, Trends, social media and more.