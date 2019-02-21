These 6 Vibrant Entrepreneurs from North East Are Making India Proud

Amid infrastructural challenges, these enterprising youngsters are battling to put North East on the world map

February 21, 2019 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The eight states of North East have not been as undetectable on the world map of entrepreneurship as many anticipate after all. While the region has been hounded with a number of infrastructural challenges, lack of awareness about government policies and isolation by the national media, this reservoir of resources has been brimming with talented individuals.

As India looks to become the hub of start-ups, Northeast has received distinguished attention from the government authorities. Recently, the region’s first small bank, North East Small Finance bank (NESFB) started its services whereas Rashtriya Gramin Vikas Nidhi (North East) Microfinance Limited also received the Small Finance Bank License from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

While the older generation seems more or less set in their traditional occupations, the youngsters have been leveraging the opportunity wholeheartedly. Entrepreneur India brings to you 6 dynamic entrepreneurs from North East who have shot to fame from their persistent hard work and efforts:

Hironmoy Gogoi

The 24-Year-Old Assamese boy came to be known as the world’s youngest entrepreneur with the founding of ‘Northeastern Institute of technology’ on April 1, 2013, at 19. Ever since he has worked with multiple start-ups and was even the recipient of India’s Student Entrepreneur of the Year in 2016. The talented youngster is looking to make a difference to rural youth of Assam.

Rewaj Chettri

The serial entrepreneur from Gangtok has been part of more than 20 startups including music app - Cisum, hyperlocal laundry service - Washer, delivery service - Chitto, micro-investment, promotion, branding and accounting firm - Sikkim Ventures and photography platform - Go Sikkim. His tourist taxi aggregator, NE Taxi recently partnered with Impulse, Meghalaya-based NGO to curb human trafficking.

Ramina Haorokcham

Hailing from Imphal, Haorokcham founded Gojilove.com, an online shop for personal and intimate products in February 2015. While most entrepreneurs start upping look for safer options, the live-spirited woman didn’t shy away from launching an online business for intimate essentials and today owns a very successful business enterprise.

Sanjukta Dutta

The Assamese fashion designer has successfully made Assam’s traditional attire ‘Mekhala Chador’ earn national and international acclaim. She has been the proud recipient of the ‘Best Fashion Designer of The Year’ at the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2018. From Bipasha Basu to Priyanka Chopra and Dia Mirza, prominent Bollywood personalities have walked the ramp for Dutta.

Tanushree Hazarika

A strong believer of digital as a powerful tool, Hazarika runs the English magazine Eclectic Northeast that covers all eight states in the region. Having worked with renowned MNCs like Fidelity and Morgan Stanley in the US, Tanushree came back to her hometown, Guwahati to join her family business. Ever since she has been making efforts to bring Northeast at par with the rest of the country.

Devika Gurung

Gurung launched ‘Fidgety Fingers - a social entrepreneurship project that empowers local women by teaching them traditional arts and crafts such as knitting and crochet in 2015. Born and brought up in Sikkim, she discovered her passion for arts and crafts while working in the media house and decided to empower the underprivileged women of her hometown with the initiative.