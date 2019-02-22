Meet The 23-Year-Old Singer Who Made it to The Entrepreneur India's 35U35 List

Know the journey of this new-age Bollywood playback singer

February 22, 2019 3 min read

Blenders Pride Reserve Collection presents Entrepreneur's 35U35 list included some path-breaking names from the field of entrepreneurship and the upcoming new-age Bollywood playback singer, Armaan Malik, made it to the list owing to an uber number of hits to his name.

Twenty-three-year old Armaan Malik, the new-age Bollywood playback singer, traces his decision of pursuing music to the age of three. He says, “Music is not just my career, it is my whole existence. I have never thought of doing anything else apart from music.”

Armaan’s parents spotted his talent for singing early in his childhood when they saw him humming a few lines, and immediately, decided to enroll him for singing classes. Armaan’s father, Daboo Malik, and uncle Anu Malik, are music directors who have been in the industry for long, but Armaan says his surname never really helped him enter Bollywood. He says, “People often think I have had it easy because my surname, but that’s not true. I have never used my surname to get work.”

Armaan was a finalist in the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa lil Champs in 2006, and his first major break in Bollywood was in 2014 in Salman Khan starrer Jai Ho with the song Tumko To Aana Hi Tha. Since then, Armaan has had many hits in his kitty: Naina from movie Khoobsurat, Bol Do Na Zara from Azhar and Ghar Se Nikalte Hi (a non-film remake) to name a few.

Together with his brother, Amaal Malik, who is a music director, the duo has made a name in Bollywood. They have given blockbuster sings like Naina from Khoobsurat, and last year, the duo revived a 1996 famous song “Ghar Se Nikalte Hai” which became a superhit.

On asking how the two brothers really gel personally and professionally, Armaan says, “Amaal and I are like chalk and cheese. While I'm calm, he is the complete opposite. At the professional front, he’s very demanding and keeps pushing me till I get something right even if my patience runs out. However, off the work, we have many similarities such as fondness for music and food.“

Armaan dreams of singing along withSonu Nigam and Arijit Singh is yet to be fulfilled. He says, “My dream project is a track featuring me, Sonu Nigam and ArijitSingh. I think it would be a dream collaboration for our fans too to hear all of us together.” Aspiring to go international, Armaan is currently working on his international debut and plans to reveal it to his fans shortly.

