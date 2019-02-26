My Queue

News and Trends

Startup Weekend Umm Al Quwain 2019 Brings Together The UAE's Innovators To Turn Their Ideas Into Businesses

With more than 120 attendees, the 54-hour event saw 13 groups forming business ideas in various sectors from technology, to beauty and fashion.
Startup Weekend Umm Al Quwain 2019 Brings Together The UAE's Innovators To Turn Their Ideas Into Businesses
Image credit: Startup Weekend Umm Al Quwain 2019
Startup Weekend Umm Al Quwain 2019 (4)
Some of UAE’s aspiring entrepreneurs gathered to turn their ideas to reality on February 14-16 at Startup Weekend Umm Al Quwain 2019, held in partnership with Techstars and Google for Startups, as well as with the support of the Executive Council of Umm Al Quwain Emirate and Young Arab Leaders. 

With more than 120 attendees, the 54-hour event saw 13 groups forming business ideas in various sectors, ranging from technology, to beauty and fashion. Starting off with brainstorming sessions, business plan development, and basic prototype creation, the event concluded with the participants presenting their business ideas to a panel of judges. Teams also received feedback and insights from industry leaders and local entrepreneurs.

Source: Startup Weekend Umm Al Quwain 2019

The event welcomed the presence of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saud Al Mualla, Vice Chairman of Umm Al Quwain Executive Council; Sheikh Sagr Saud Al Mualla; H.E. Aysha Rashid Laitiem, Member of UAE Federal National Council; H.E. Humaid Al Shamsi, Secretary General of Umm Al Quwain Executive Council; Nabra Al Busaidi, Executive Director of Young Arab Leaders; and Dr. Galal Hatem, President of Emirates Canadian University College of Umm Al Quwain.

Sheikh Al Mualla commends the participants on transforming their concepts to startups, as well as invigorated the youth on available opportunities and support from the UAE. He also noted Umm Al Quwain’s promising market to “embrace innovative ideas and technological companies,” which SME owners and aspirations can take advantage of.

The winners of the challenge received an opportunity to join the Young Arab Leaders’ mentorship program. Finalists are also rewarded by RAK Incubator with 1-3 months accelerator incubation support, plus business and entrepreneurship courses from the Emirates Canadian University College of UAQ.

Related: StartAD Is Seeking AI And Hardware Startups For Venture Launchpad 2019

