A Startup Launchpad for Coworking Spaces, Garage Society Validates for India

Indian Coworking Spaces look promising and the startup generation is only giving rise to more such spaces

Coworking is more than just space - building the right programmes, initiatives and community-driven engagement requires careful curation and development in order to succeed. And coworking spaces are on the rise in India. India has more than 50per cent of its population below the age of 25 and more than 65per cent below the age of 35. The nation holds a potentially very exciting place in the coming decade. Pertaining to this Hong Kong-based Garage Society identified the prospects the country has got to offer to coworking spaces and opened its first in Gurgaon.

In Hong Kong, Garbage Society has acted as a launchpad for startups such as Uber, Twilio and Deliveroo to kick start expansion into the Asian market. Leveraging this experience in India, they are now working with high growth companies and MNCs looking to scale rapidly with a supportive coworking space operator.

Coworking Spaces in India

Spelling the dynamics that grabbed the attention of Garage Society to make its move in India, Prashant Garg, Country Manager, India, Garage Society says, “It was on the top of our list as we looked at expanding our network across Asia. As a rapidly expanding market, we see great potential for scaling our business in India, bringing our strong track record of building flexible workspace solutions and community business from Hong Kong to South East Asia and now to India.”

Hailing from Hong Kong, we asked Garg, to sketch the difference that the country’s coworking space has in comparison to India. Garg explains, “Hong Kong is considerably small when you compare it to India. Its population of 73.9 lakhs is concentrated within 1,106 km² versus the 133.92 crores people spread across 3.287 million km² in India. There a vast difference in culture, real estate value and the way people conduct business, but we’ve been excited to see the response in India by modern corporates who wish to provide collaborative working environments to the workforce.”

Why Gurgaon?

In the quality of life index report by data provider Numbeo, Gurgaon ranked ahead of Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, scoring high on purchasing power and healthcare, opines Garg. Also, Gurgaon comes under the National Capital Region - Delhi and yields many benefits of being in close proximity of IGI Airport. The Millennium City is already home to all major MNCs, BPOs, and Startups such as Zomato, OYO, Cashify, and Rivigo. Once Garage Society found the right space it did not take us long to finalize their first space in Gurgaon.

A Warm Welcome

The initial approach has been to launch a tech-savvy flagship 280-seater location in DLF CyberCity as Garage Society’s first site in the market. From there they will look to scale beyond NCR, with several new locations in the pipeline, working with key clients to build a mix of bespoke office space, flexible workstations, and workspace that leverage their unique value propositions of community, collaboration and innovation, both offline and online. Garg gladly states, “We’ve been delighted in the response and warm welcome we have received so far, especially those numbers of MNCs have indicated strong interests in shifting their workforce to our modern workspace and that they are excited about the potential to scale with our brand throughout the country.”

Spreading Across PAN India

In order to make 10,000 seats available by the end of the year across Pan India, Garage Society is looking at two new locations in Gurgaon as a part of their immediate operations by the end of the first quarter. Highlighting the strategic expansion plans for the year ahead, Gard says, “In Q2 we'll be expanding to Noida and Pune followed by Delhi, Mumbai & Bangalore in Q3 and Q4. We are following the demand in the market and creating custom workspace solutions. Cities like Hyderabad, Chandigarh, and Jaipur are under consideration for our next phase of expansion in 2020.”