A Positive Surge in Talent Demand Indicates Economic Growth (Infographic)

29% spike in talent demand expected to break the jinx of 2018

February 27, 2019 2 min read

After a long year of competent individuals crying foul about lack of employment opportunities, 2019 is shining brightly as a ray of hope for the talent market. A recent report by RecruiteX has reflected 29 per cent Y-o-Y growth in talent demand by corporate India in January 2019.

The Trends

The upsurge in the hiring opportunity could be taken as a positive sign for the economy. BFSI, IT/Telecom and Healthcare sectors have been leading the demand for talent in India with the highest number of job postings whereas Customer Services, Marketing & Advertising were among the top demanded job profiles.

According to the location-wise analysis, most jobs were posted in Bengaluru and Indore, followed by Mumbai and Pune. Among the metro cities, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai followed Bengaluru as the top hiring locations in India. In terms of job postings by experience level, freshers and professionals with less than 2 years of experience were most in demand by recruiters.

What to Watch Out for

Commenting on these findings, Ramathreya Krishnamurthi, Business Head, TimesJobs said, “The findings of RecruiteX January 2019 edition reflect remarkable progress in talent demand in both the Y-o-Y and M-o-M comparisons.”

He further added, “Overall, I see it as positive news for the economy and as expected, the BFSI, IT/Telecom and Healthcare sectors have been leading the demand for talent in India. These are the sectors to watch out for in the coming months too”.