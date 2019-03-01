My Queue

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: TAG Heuer

For vintage watch enthusiasts looking for a new twist to a beloved piece, there's a lot to love in TAG Heuer's new Carerra.
Image credit: TAG Heuer
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Taking its inspiration from a timepiece it offered in the mid-1960s, TAG Heuer is now launching a limited edition Carerra in collaboration with Hiroshi Fujiwara, a prominent Japanese streetwear designer and founder of fashion label Fragment Design and home goods brand retaW. Fujiwara pays homage to the original TAG Heuer Carrera chronograph that was inspired by motor racing, while also tweaking the key elements of the watch to produce an updated version of the classic.

Running on a Calibre Heuer 02 automatic manufacture movement at its heart, and enclosed in a 38mm glassbox case, the new Carerra exemplifies Fujiwara’s renowned minimalist style. For vintage watch enthusiasts looking for a new twist to a beloved piece, there’s a lot to love in TAG Heuer’s new Carerra. 

