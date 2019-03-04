My Queue

Business by Design

A New, Opulent Aesthetic Sense

With its unique customer experience center in Bangalore, Design Café has rewritten home décor rules in India
Image credit: Entrepreneur
Feature Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For long, the aesthetic sense of our homes has left us discontented, imprinting an ever-lasting notion of what could have been. It not only seethes the life out of us, but also consumes considerable time and money. Design Café, a Bengalurubased home décor startup is trying to bring about a change in the way we design our homes offering concept-tocompletion interior solutions by creating, manufacturing and delivering designer home interiors. Shezan Bhojani and Gita Ramanan were both practising architects when the idea to create Design Café came to them in 2011.

A team of design café walks you through the entire array of designs created by the design team and innovatively altered by R&D team headed by Gita herself. The team intricately jots together every aspect of the home, from lights to curtains, wardrobes, kitchen, flooring, murals and much more; while keeping in mind that the quality of materials is not compromised as they have their own manufacturing. Whether it is something as simple as an ergonomically designed pull drawer for your PlayStation, or a wall mounted full sized bed, no detail is overlooked. From sourcing to execution, Design Café ensures that your interiors are exactly as you envisioned while adhering to strict timelines. Initially, the café only provided design services to the consumers but over the time Shezan realized that the customer experience was facing some impediments due to the outsourcing of other services. “We would give different designs but when the execution part came, the contractors would not seem to implement them,” he states.

Shezan gradually started improvising and expanding, in a bid to cater to the last-mile service to the consumer. After establishment of a unique experience center in Bangalore, Design Café consumers now have the luxury of seeing the designs of their future domicile in real-time. “Our motive is to keep it simple. We give the customer more value, more space and beautiful spaces. One unique thing about our design is that we guarantee 20 percent more space than any of our competitors,” asserts Shezan.

(This article appears in the February 2019 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

