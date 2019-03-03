My Queue

News and Trends

CIPD Middle East People Conference And Awards To Focus On The Future Of Work

The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) will be kicking off its first ever international event- the CIPD Middle East People Conference and Awards on April 10-11, 2019.
CIPD Middle East People Conference And Awards To Focus On The Future Of Work
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

HR professionals, here’s one for you. The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) will be kicking off its first international event- the CIPD Middle East People Conference and Awards on April 10-11, 2019, at the Grosvenor House, Dubai. Dedicated to improving the working lives in the Middle East, CIPD will be welcoming more than 150 senior HR practitioners and over 20 international speakers to discuss opportunities in the future of work and strategies in talent acquisition, gaining insights on best practices in the industry.

In line with its theme - 'HR Now And In The Future: Leading The Change’ - the event will witness a plethora of discussions across workplace diversity and inclusion, HR business partnerships, organization design, business effectiveness, the future of learning, employee experience, and lots more. Those will be delivered by some of the brightest minds in the sector, such as Peter Cheese, Chief Executive, CIPD; Louise Fisher, Chair of the CIPD and Former European Human Resources Director at Xerox Corporation; Rema Seymour, VP, Worker Welfare- Expo 2020; Ehab Hassan, Chief HR Officer, du and John Harker, Former Chief HR Officer, Al Futtaim Group.

CIPD strongly adheres to the vision that their work can benefit everyone– not just businesses and economies, but people that drive societies. Moreover, the CIPD Middle East People Award ceremony is an ideal platform to recognize individuals and organizations of repute and to learn from the best in the industry. “Launching this event was a natural step in our journey to championing better work and working lives in the region,’’ said Ramy Bayyour, General Manager of CIPD Middle East. “It will serve as yet another platform for CIPD members and the wider HR community to come together and collectively support the agenda of empowering the people profession.”

To find out more about the conference and awarding ceremony, check out the official site here.

