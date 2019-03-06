Why the Freelance Life isn't for Everyone?

The grass will remain greener on the other side, no matter what stand you take

With the bandwagon of females (mostly with kids) and a desk job, people leaving their offices for the comforts of home defying all odd working hours and traffic hassles, the pool of freelancers is surely on the splurge. You are considering being one of them, right? Hold on! Check your nerves. Hope you aren’t a faint hearted! To be a freelancer you need to work your guts out to be able to strive in the industry.

Check out the job posts on LinkedIn and Facebook, there is no dearth of freelancers and designers ready to work at peanut prices and grab the opportunity. You need to sort out yourself way too well before you quit your stable 9 to 5 desk job. It might sound too lucrative to be able to work in a cushioned homely atmosphere, to be able to choose your own working hours and stay away from being stuck in crazy gridlocked traffic. However, you need to consider the following pointers before you jump for what might not be for you:

1. Unstable Income

Unlike your regular desk job, where respectfully you are given a fat cheque at the beginning of the month, freelancing is 99% ad hoc. You might have loads of clients and money flowing in your account in one instance, whereas you might just be left with none the other second.

Arpit Jain, CEO of Promatics Information Technology says, “Having big dreams and a fat pay cheque in your bank is great. But on a practical note, it might start too late as you have just begun your career afresh. Be patient.”

2. Can you Handle Rejection?

Editing, revisions and rejections are a part and parcel of freelancer’s career. You might work way too hard to apply for a project, no matter how good you are, rejection can come in easily. Don’t be disheartened. You have to stoically face rejections and keep trying. There’s no way to give up!

“The clients scrutinize and hire the best, so rejection is bound to happen. In freelancing even if you spend a good time of the day preparing for the application, stay strong if it doesn’t get approved,” warns Ayush Jain, founder of MyStudyDestination.com. Arpit also states that because of specific client requirements, rejection is bound to happen, even if you happen to be very cautious.

3. Are you Ready to be Confined within Four Walls?

When you quit an office job and start working from home, chances are that your interaction with other people would be confined to e-mail conversations. The one-on-one tete-a-tete would be gone for a toss. The only human interaction would perhaps be people within your family.

“If you are ready to confine yourself to the internet and the laptop, and lack of live conversations doesn’t bother you, freelancing is the field for you. The solidarity of confinement shouldn’t upset you if you totally love your work, “says Sandeep Aggarwal, CEO of Sunglow Fab LLP.

4. Be Receptive to Change

To be a freelancer a few changes are likely to happen around you. Be prepared! Convincing the family that you will be working from home but wouldn’t be a beck and call away as in office is challenging. You have to be on the toes and keep working as your work doesn’t change, only the official workplace changes.

“You should be receptive to the new workplace (home) and give the family members some time to get accustomed to you sticking around all time. Another noticeable change is that you have to be open and susceptible to changes and newly, evolving trends in freelancing, “says Sakun Aggarwal, CEO of Jungle Hut Resorts.

The Final Words:

Look for your inner calling, your temperament and your interests. The grass will remain greener on the other side, no matter what stand you take. If you opt to quit 9 to 5 desk job and are ready to float your own freelancing venture, weigh each pointer in all lights and then take a call. This is for you to decide if you like human interaction vs. solidarity, stable income vs. risky projects or salary perks vs. ad-hoc pay scale.