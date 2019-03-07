My Queue

Finance

Who's Who of Finance Sector to Gather at Money20/20 Asia Event

The world's leading decision-makers from across the financial services, payments and commerce community will unite at this event
Who's Who of Finance Sector to Gather at Money20/20 Asia Event
Image credit: Facebook: Money 20/20 Asia
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia-Pacific
3 min read

The financial sector has seen unprecedented growth over the past few years. The digitization is transforming the sector and opening up new opportunities for both banks and fintech players. The finance world is constantly changing and to keep up with the latest trends you will need events and conferences that let you interact with the industry’s leading experts.

One such event is Money20/20 Asia, where the world’s decision-makers from across the financial services, payments and commerce community unite to grow their business, learn about the latest commercial models disrupting their value chains, create new partnerships and discover the future of money.

Here's a quick guide to what you can expect in 2019:

Why Money20/20 Asia?

On 19-21 March 2019, Money 20/20 Asia will take place at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. You’ll get access to real-life case studies, insights, stories of successes and failures, workshops and more that will enable you to understand the ways in which you can evolve your business to grow across Asia and beyond. So, if you want to maximize the opportunities to make game-changing connections and win new business then you must look at Money20/20 Asia.

The three-day event will feature attendees from the C-Suite, alongside thousands of other senior leaders and budget holders, all ready to connect. It’s the only event in Asia where incumbent and disruptors are in one place, actively looking to partner. What’s more,a new attendee-exclusive AI-powered app will help you find new people and schedule meetings.

Money20/20 is the event where new deals are made, partnerships between incumbents and disruptors are formed, and the year’s pipeline is secured. This year’s speakers will include some of the biggest leaders in the world, such Stellar’s CTO & Co-founder Jed McCaleb, AirAsia’s & Founder & CEO Tony Fernandes, Go-Pay's CEO Aldi Haryopratomo and Grab Financial’s Senior Managing Director Reuben Lai.

What’s On the Agenda?

The agenda at the event is designed not just to inspire you to create the future of money, but to also give you the tools you need to futureproof your business. The attendees will get access to real-life case studies, insights, stories of successes and failures, workshops and more that will enable them to understand where their business faces disruption, and the ways in which they can evolve the business to grow across Asia.

From the Challenger Banks’ Playbooks to a full day dedicated to Tokens, as well as a deep-dive into Cybersecurity and the ‘Platform Ecology’ Model, the biggest stories and business critical themes are on the agenda. The event will help you gain the latest knowledge on how consumers and businesses spend, save, manage, borrow or share money in Asia, so that you can future-proof your business. Don't miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.


 

