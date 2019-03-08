Top 4 Gifts for Women this Women's Day

These are the Things That Every Woman Would Adore to Receive as Gifts on Women's Day

March 8, 2019 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Today in every aspect of life and in every role, women are proving their credibility with a great stance. In fact, they are contributing to everything with enormous efforts and are outshining in different fields by either being a homemaker, or being a fighter jet pilot, or be it running her own business. They have conquered all the domains effortlessly and are leading them like a Winner.

On women’s day let’s make their life a little simpler by gifting them smart appliances that will ease their day to day life.

1. Roomba i7+

Ushering in a new era of consumer robots, the Roomba i7+ allows customers to clean specific rooms in the home. Using Imprint™ Smart Mapping, the Roomba i7+ gets to know the home’s floor plan, giving customers total control to choose which rooms are cleaned and when. The robot learns every room – remembering up to 10 different floor plans – so users can carry their robot to another floor or a separate home, where the robot will recognise its location and clean as instructed. iRobot’s patented iAdapt® 3.0 Navigation with vSLAM® technology helps the Roomba i7+ seamlessly and efficiently navigate the home by keeping track of where it's been and where it has yet to clean. The Roomba i7+ also adapts to changing home environments, so it always knows the best way to clean. The best feature is that it empties itself by its own.

2. Microsoft Surface Pro 6

Featuring a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, this Windows 10 hybrid, which just hit the market, is perfect for students or anyone on your list who is always on the go, making moves. Weighing just 1.7 lbs, it's super light in poundage, but heavy in capabilities. With Windows Ink compatibility, you can use the Surface Pro to take notes, draw, doodle and more. Pair it with a Type Cover (also sold separately) and it transforms from a tablet to a laptop.

3. Amazon Alexa

A majority of robots can get your job done without making you utter a single word. Well, not all bots are Amazon Alexa. Alexa is a smart home developed by global technology giant Amazon that helps you to vocally control your IoT devices and smart appliances installed at your home. The conversational virtual home assistant can also set reminders, read out news, book an appointment, and an even crack a joke if you want it to. All you need to do is give a simple voice command, such as “Alexa, make Roomba clean the living room, set the AC to 20 degrees, and search for interesting Thai recipes on the internet”, and it will get your job done. You can bring home Alexa through Amazon Echo devices. Amazon Echo is available in four variants in India – Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Plus and the recently launched Echo Spot.

4. Philips Hue

The Philips Hue Play Smart LED Bar Light is one of Philips' latest additions to the Hue lineup, and today you can score one of its first deals ever. Over at the official Hue website, you can pick up a two-pack of the Play Smart Light. These smart LED bar lights can be controlled using an app on your phone, allowing you to choose from millions of colours to illuminate your room.