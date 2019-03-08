My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk's Pentagon Security Clearance Is Under Review Over Marijuana Use

Smoking pot on the 'Joe Rogan Experience' last year has had many consequences.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Elon Musk's Pentagon Security Clearance Is Under Review Over Marijuana Use
Image credit: via PC Mag
Senior Editor
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Elon Musk holds a secret-level clearance with the U.S. government due to his role as founder and CEO of SpaceX, but it has been revealed that his clearance is currently under review at the Pentagon after Musk smoked marijuana last September.

As Bloomberg reports, back in September, Musk appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast in California and proceeded to smoke marijuana during the recording. Although marijuana has been decriminalized in a number of states, it remains illegal for federal employees or contractors with security clearance to use it.

In order to work for the government, which Musk does by way of SpaceX being a government contractor, a Standard Form 86 (SF 86) needs to be completed. This allows the government to collect information for background investigations, evaluations, and the retention of a status or clearance. The form also requires an individual to state any illegal drug use they have experienced.

Musk refiled his SF 86 following the podcast appearance and a U.S. official confirmed the Pentagon is looking at it. A SpaceX official who asked to remain anonymous also confirmed that any clearance review for Musk with the government will have no impact on SpaceX operations. The company is run by Gwynne Shotwell, president and chief operations officer, and not by Musk directly.

For now, the Department of Defense is simply following protocol and reviewing the application based on the refiling and new information it presents. There's a possibility Musk will lose his clearance based on his actions, but that's a problem for Musk to deal with, not SpaceX.

Elon Musk is not one to shy away from controversy or upsetting government departments. Also in September last year, he came under scrutiny by the Justice Department who investigated him for fraud following tweets suggesting the entrepreneur was going to take Tesla private. It seems unlikely a security clearance review will bother him too much.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Asks Judge to Toss 'Pedo Guy' Defamation Lawsuit

Elon Musk

Tesla Staff Were Reportedly Told Not to Walk Past Elon Musk's Desk Because of His Wild Firing Rampages

Elon Musk

'That Was Not Appropriate Behavior': NASA Roasted Elon Musk for Smoking Weed Live on the Internet