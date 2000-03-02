What To Sell Online

Know what your customers are buying and what your competition is selling.

March 2, 2000 1 min read

How do you determine which products to sell online? The most popular products selling on the Web are books, music CDs, small gift items and computer accessories. If that's not what you plan to sell, then your initial challenge is convincing people to buy your product online.

Next, identify your target customers. Are they buying products online right now? Ask them. If they aren't buying online, find out why not. Can you overcome their objections? If you can convert your current customers to buying your products online, you have a good chance of getting new buyers via the Web. I'm an avid online shopper, and always check to see if my favorite brands are sold online.

Finally, check your competition. Are they selling online? Can you do it better than they do? Learning from their mistakes can help you sell your products online.

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.