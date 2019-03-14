My Queue

Leadership

If You are Not Doing This, Then Your Leadership is Incomplete!

Leadership involves umpteen activities. From delegating work, communicating your vision to analyzing the future of the company and taking action, there is always so much on the plate of a leader
If You are Not Doing This, Then Your Leadership is Incomplete!
Image credit: Shutterstock
Feature Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Leadership involves umpteen activities. From delegating work, communicating your vision to analyzing the future of the company and taking action, there is always so much on the plate of a leader.

Hire Smart

However, the foremost attribute of a successful leader is that of his hiring quality. To stream it down further, hiring hard-working talent is not enough, employing smart people in and for your organization is what completes your role as a leader.

Bill Gates, a man who needs no introduction, has time and again emphasized the importance of having smart people in your organization. Smart people have a greater capacity to innovate, create and formulate new disruptions. In a business ecosystem which is so dynamic, smart people open avenues for newer creations to take emerge and also reduce the gap between the organization and vision of the leader.

When asked what defines the success of an organization and more so, the success of a leader? Chaitanya Kalipatnapu, Co-founder of Eruditus Executive Education, points out that to become a good leader, he or she must “identify and nurture the team/talent, that is smarter than you.”

Simply hiring smart people however is not enough. Kalipatnapu adds, “A leader must give greater autonomy to the team members to operate in. Also, ensure that innovation and ideas are celebrated.”

A Word of Caution

Even smart people need directions at times. Sampad Swain, CEO and Co-founder of Instamojo, says that even five minutes with your employees can bring a great difference in their morale. “No company functions without its employees.”

It is very important to hire smart people and ensure that they are fostered, nurtured and given directions whenever needed.

Abhishek Chandrasekhar, Founder of Royal Brothers, says that entrepreneurs must hire the best team and provide the freedom of execution to them. “Work towards the betterment of each team member and build leaders within the company.”

Chandrasekhar’s argument of fostering leaders among a bunch of employees provides a key takeaway when it comes to surviving in the business sector.

A Neutral Perspective

Yashraj Bhatia, Director of Tintech Led Lights, however, has a different perspective. He says that an organization is nothing but a collection of people striving to achieve a common goal. No one person is perfect. “It is only the combined expertise of the group that in the end defines the success of a company. Leadership is all about maintaining the balance between your ‘experts.’”

Expertise is just a relative term. Everything depends on the mindset of the leader. The onus of leading the pack lies only with the leader. A little change in the mindset, a better understanding of the team and circumstances, can push the scale towards benefit, triumph and glory. 

