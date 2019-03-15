Let's Play: LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor

The LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor combines superior picture quality and speed to give you the best possible gaming experience.

March 15, 2019 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor combines superior picture quality and speed to give you the best possible gaming experience. With support for NVIDIA G-SYNC, 2ms response time, and a refresh rate of 144Hz, your game can be faster and more fluid than ever before. The UltraGear’s 3840 x 1600 monitor comes with 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut for stunning visuals. It boasts a nearly borderless design with a curved screen and a 21:9 aspect ratio. Providing a greater sense of immersion and improved ambience, the UltraGear also has a special lighting system. LG’s Sphere Lighting technology offers up to six different color settings that you can customize for every experience, and LG asserts that the design isn’t purely aesthetic- it helps to reduce eye strain as well.

Related: Roll With It: LG Signature Rollable Oled TV R