Ushering in a New Digital Era for Women in Technology

WSquare along with GoDaddy launched India's Only Digital Influencers Conclave for Women Powered by WeWork India on March 8th 2019 at WeWork Mumbai

March 15, 2019 3 min read

Women are entering a new era, an era where they will have a voice and an even more important aspect being that their voices will be heard. While the road of women entrepreneurship is long and arduous and India is still somewhat trying to establish a base, the scenario is not so bad and not as deemed as the times were earlier.

Celebrating and Empowering Women

March is the month of women will see numerous opportunities wherein women from all spheres will be celebrated and the road ahead will be discussed. One such platform organized a special event on Women's Day this year. WSquare along with GoDaddy launched India's Only Digital Influencers Conclave for Women Powered by WeWork India on March 8, 2019 at WeWork Mumbai.

WSquare, India’s first co-working space for women, focuses on not just helping women become financially independent, but also help them realize that their dreams can become bigger if they take the risk of stepping out of their comfort zones. The commitment of WSquare is to help women scale new heights in their careers and things they are passionate about.

Nikhil Arora, Managing Director, GoDaddy India, said on the occasion, “This is an exciting opportunity for women entrepreneurs to hone their coding skills, share ideas and encourage each other to become digital entrepreneurs.”

Ushering a New Era

The event saw the presence of more than 120 women entrepreneurs, along with the opportunities to explore digital marketing innovations and influencer marketing opportunities for women from the SMEs and technology startups.

A host of distinguished panelists also graced the occasion. Some of the names who are experts in the industry formed the group of panelists including Tarun Katial, CEO of ZEE5 India, Nikhil Arora, Managing Director and Vice President of GoDaddy, India, Sai Tamhankar, Actress, Shilpi Sharma, Actress turned DJ and Celebrity Influencer, Sourav Shah, LinkedIn Top 30 power Profiles and Digital Marketing Expert, Monica Gupta of Founder of Craftsvilla.com, Anvesha Poswalia who is the Senior Brand Manager at Asian Paints, Meenakshi Jain, CEO of Helper4u.in, Neha Mishra, an Indian Movie Producer and Actress, Saloni Kukreja of Food Influencer at Food of Mumbai, Dr Urvi Parikh, Celebrity Blogger and the last but not the least, Shenaz Treasury, India's No.1 Travel Influencer and Video Content Creator.

Looking Beyond the Norm

The aim of the event was to instill within women the assurance of finding a platform that will provide support to their dreams and aspirations and take them to the stage of fruition. Technology, especially, finds very few women making their way and becoming successful. Thus, such an event provides the perfect opportunity to give women a view of the world that exists beyond the spectrum of their own lives.