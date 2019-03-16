This Couple Raked a Fortune from Expensive Rides & Aromas

Celebrities including Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Honey Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Shilpa Shetty have been their clients

Big Boy Toyz (BBT) founder Jatin Ahuja met Ritika at a mutual friend’s place and cupid struck the duo. In one of the subsequent meetings, Jatin had an uncanny request. He asked Ritika to take over the wheel while on a drive. Later on, she came to know that he was testing her driving skills as he had made up his mind to tie the knot with the woman of his dreams. The inevitable transpired in October, 2013.

Expensive, luxury and rare cars had been Jatin’s passion and dream since childhood. The concept of BBT started with Magus Cars in the year 2007. The company imported exotic, macho machines like the BMW X6 and Porsche Panamera into the country even before their official launch. It gained prominence among a wide network of high net-worth individuals wanting to exchange or upgrade their exquisite possessions including celebrities such as Shilpa Shetty, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Honey Singh, Yuvraj Singh and others.

While Ritika leads the recently-launced merchandise section that deals with the lifestyle products particularly BBT’s signature Gold Edition Perfume being the flagship along with other offerings such as the Carbon Fiber Pen, Signature Playing Cards, Sticker Set, Jigsaw Puzzle and the Gift Pack. “I had nurtured a fondness for collecting miniature perfumes since my teenage days,” she says. She ultimately doted her idea with launch of Big Boy Toyz’s Gold Edition Perfume.

Work-life balance

The duo have a 3-year-old daughter Zaara. “The biggest challenge has been to balance motherhood and work. However even after a heavy day at work, Jatin reads to her the bed time stories. There are also days when he has helped me getting her ready for school,” she gasps.

Like every other marriage, they have arguments, conflicts and periods of sulking. “But Jatin with his good humor sets it right and we never carry our fight to the next day,” Ritika states.

The chemistry

Whenever an idea takes root, Ritika thinks along creative lines and Jatin backs it with his technical and financial acumen. Entering the new cars segment has opened a new avenue for BBT. They have a showroom-studio at Gurgaon, New Delhi and Mumbai. Their next plan is to set up base in Hyderabad. The inventory comprises of over 100 cars at any given point of time.