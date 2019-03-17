My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

The other side

The Man with a Pony & a Mallet

Decoding Naveen Jindal's love for Polo
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Man with a Pony & a Mallet
Image credit: Jindal Steel
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor, Entrepreneur.com
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mounting on a horseback to play a team sport isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. Naveen Jindal’s first rendezvous with the sport back in 1987 was such a delight that he decided to buy horses and form his own team.

Polo remains the rich man’s game, and the Indian industrialist and former Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha is acing it. Having played Polo for over 30 years, he has developed a deep love for the sport. Entrepreneur India caught up with Jindal in New Delhi where Jindal’s team Jindal Panther lifted the Maharaja Jiwaji Rao Scindia Gold Cup 2019.

How long have you been playing polo?

My father introduced me to horses when I was a child but I started playing polo only when I was 18.

What makes you love polo?

I love horses, horse riding and hitting the ball while galloping. It’s a team sport and shows team spirit.

Your defining moment in polo?

There are multiple defining moments in a sport like polo. It is losing but not giving up till the end and then winning the battle that makes polo so interesting. Just like in the Maharaja Jiwaji Rao Scindia Gold Cup 2019 where we were trailing 1-4 in the match and ended up winning the match in the end. In polo, you don’t give up till the end.

(This article appears in the March 2019 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Lifestyles

How This Entrepreneur Shakes Off Professional Stress

Entrepreneurs

This Couple Raked a Fortune from Expensive Rides & Aromas

Motivational Quotes

Some Pearls of Wisdom from the Sea That was Known as Albert Einstein