Customer Relationship

Strengthen Relationship with Customers by Avoiding These Silly Mistakes

For fostering relations with customers, it is vital to keep them gratified through the company's services
Strengthen Relationship with Customers by Avoiding These Silly Mistakes
Image credit: Shutterstock
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Crossing a large stretch of water can be easier for a small boat whilst a giant ship needs to actively vigilant throughout the journey. In the business scenario, the entrepreneur is positioned at the helm directing and looking after the welfare of every individual, who is associated with his company. Indeed, customers are the most crucial segment of individuals to look after while leading a company. If a certain decision does not bear fruits to customers then the customer rapport will likely effect.

Keeping The Customers Happy

For fostering relations with customers, it is vital to keep them gratified through the company’s services. If a change in the services occurs then it needs to be ensured that customers may not face problems as it can result in a breach in the rapport or discord.

According to a research report on consumer behaviour, it is vitally important to analysis customers’ behaviour, as reported by the American software company, HelpScput

The report states, “Why it’s important to analyze why people say “no,” rather than always looking at why they say “yes.”

The research was headed by Dr Robert Cialdini, Professor of psychology at Arizona State University. The outcome of the study was that a change in the action can result in more customer engagement in the company’s product. This outcome can be infused in the general concept of how a company serves its customers.

Forbid 3 Blunders To Keep The Customer Rapports Thriving

Other than making minor changes in approaching customers, there is plenty of mistakes that a company does indeliberately. These mistakes may occur in dealing with customers, resolving their problems and apprehending their problems.

For being a first-rate company, focusing on binding customer relations is important. For that, the company should avoid mistakes which, in turn, results in breach in the bond.

1.    Stop Being Crude With Customers

The reason why customers are valued in a company is that they are an open-ended source of company’s income. If the company does not value its consumers or customers then the company would receive a similar kind of attitude in return.

Thus, revering the customers is crucially important and this can be done by understanding their problems. If a particular customer faces a problem or receive improper charges and seeks an explanation then the customer executive can’t send off the customer by stating that it is in accord with company policies. Instead, the customer executive should be courteous and help out reduce the surcharges.

2.    Don’t Come Up With Boring Polices

Mostly, customers do not exhibit interest in reading a company’s policies which, in turn, results in discord with the company afterward. When a customer agrees to procure a certain service, it is important for the service provider to share all necessary information beforehand so that clarity can be achieved between both the parties.

In order to achieve clarity, the company should highlight crucial points in the deal and give open knowledge to the customers. Subsequently, the customer should inquire if the customer agrees to all the said terms and conditions.

3.    Don’t Let Customers Await

In the tech era, people seek quick services and response as the delay in the services is not appreciated.  So, to keep the customers attached to the company, the entrepreneur needs to make sure that all customer-related issues are resolved as soon as possible.  

Being prompt and responsive are important traits that customers seek in a brand. If a particular company lacks it then the customers move on to another company which reveres their association.

In order to achieve success in customer-centric business, companies need to value their customers and avoid the aforementioned blunders.          

This article was originally published by Jaspreet Kaur. 

