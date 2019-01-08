Step Into The Future With Ignite Fibre

A fast Internet connection has swiftly moved from being a "nice-to-have" to a critical component of business success.

January 8, 2019

As more business is conducted online, applications and data are being moved to the cloud for increased versatility and to facilitate a better interaction with customers. This is why so many small business owners are turning their attention to fibre.

According to the SME 2018 survey conducted by World Wide Worx, small businesses are looking for connectivity solutions that will help them deliver better products and services and produce a greater return. Arthur Goldstuck, the founder of World Wide Worx, says that the fibre uptake among SMEs has grown from 7% to 24% in the last three years. SMEs want to put themselves in the best position to be more innovative and find solutions to existing and future demands.

Key benefits of switching to fibre

Once fibre is installed, SMEs will gain access to a fast, reliable and well-supported Internet connection. Fibre-optic technology uses light pulses to carry data. In terms of speed or “throughput”, fibre transfers more data at higher throughput over longer distances than copper wire.

This means faster file transfers, uninterrupted streaming and faster page load times. For instance, networking between computers will be easier when you use fibre because there’s no interference and you have a higher bandwidth, which translates to more effective data transmissions. You will also experience quick access to data or operational resources hosted in the cloud.

Businesses can adopt more cloud-based applications to improve productivity. Data transfers between team members are seamless when a business moves processes to the cloud. There’s less downtime, which allows employees to be more productive throughout the day. This directly contributes to an improved customer service.

Fibre is a superior connectivity solution because no data protocol is prioritised over another. Whether you’re uploading a cloud backup or downloading rich media, both functions will enjoy uninterrupted streaming. In terms of VoIP, the quality of voice is far superior over a fibre line.

Fibre allows your business to operate online without any of the performance and quality constraints you might have experienced previously. This opens up the business to a range of new possibilities and expands the capabilities of an SME to compete on the same level as larger businesses.

Change the way you use the Internet

When you choose a package, base it on your business requirements and be sure to take into account your daily connectivity demands. SMEs that require a cost-effective solution, with fast download speeds, should connect to an Asymmetrical line. If your workforce needs to transfer large amounts of data, adapt cloud telephony or collaborate online, it is advisable to use a Symmetrical line.