Travel At The Touch Of A Button

The revolutionary Travelit app has been developed for the global marketplace to meet your business travel needs.

January 10, 2019 3 min read

Travelit has launched an easy-to-use mobile app that simplifies the trip approval process, provides a full trip itinerary and assists in management of travel expenses.

“The app is designed in South Africa, for the African and global marketplace,” says Wayne Muirhead Chief Sales Officer at Travelit. “We have developed the app locally with our own developers, and opted not to use a white labelling solution.”

The app interface enables the requirements of travellers, approvers, users, as well as finance and procurement role players to be met so each trip is seamlessly planned and executed.

Stress-free financial administration

“Expense management is an integral part of the complete travel cost; businesses want to understand their complete travel bill,” says Wayne. This is why the app incorporates features that facilitate:

Capturing of photographs of receipts real-time

Immediate allocation of expenses to the correct description

Uploading expenses for workflow approval

Attachment of an expense to a travel trip, or generating a non-travel related expense.

Simplified trip approval process

In addition, approvers’ features enable simple visibility into the trip’s cost and details:

Approval of booking requests

Trip confirmation once trip has been successfully approved

Managing alerts — approval notifications, pre-trip notification as well as travel notifications

Out of office activation for approvers.

Trip management made easy

With Travelit’s new app, travellers have the ability to update, create new profiles directly from their phones and update and store all their information, including:

Updating of profile details

Personal information

Visas, passports, meal types, seating preferences

Loyalty programmes.

As a traveller, when you are travelling, you require information, updates and access to your travel documentation in real time. The Trip Manager function provides you with this through the following functions:

View current, pending and past trips

Trip itinerary information

View trips that are awaiting approval

View supplier vouchers

Locate properties via the Map option

Boarding passes are available

Real-time alerts to travellers.

Happy travels

“We have done a soft launch with the app and offered it to strategic users and clients within our ecosystem,” says Wayne. These corporates have enjoyed the functions within the app, such as:

Real time information for the traveller (itineraries, vouchers, boarding passes)

Approval notifications and the approval capability

Notifications

Contact information for the consultants after-hours, and assistance

Access to the traveller profile to ensure their data is updated and correct

Check-in to the airline.

The Travelit app is available in the Google Play Store and iOS Store. Travelit will make monthly app releases by offering users ongoing functionality and features.