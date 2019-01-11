Choose A Job You Love, And You Will Never Have To Work A Day In Your Life
Vital Stats
- Joining fee: R125 000
- Monthly management fee: 6% of turnover
- Monthly marketing fee: 2% of turnover
- Total investment: approx. R2.5m to R4.2m (turnkey) Size: 140m2 to 350m2
- Unencumbered cash (before loan): 50% of total investment
(Above figures exclude VAT)
“Owning your own restaurant is like owning your own future.” - Dominic Dempers, Franchisee Durbanville, Belvedere & Meadowridge Cape Town
We’re looking for passionate franchisees who will love our brand as much as we do.
Why you should join this delicious success story
- Assistance with site selection & lease negotiation
- Store design & build
- Full training provided for management and staff
- Marketing & operational support
- Product innovation & menu development
- Efficiency in all systems
- Healthy margins.
“Our journey started with a single restaurant on the foreshore with the aim to serve the very best pizza around” – Greg Mommsen, Business Development Director
“Watching this brand grow and empowering people has been immensely rewarding. We have staff that have been with us for over 20 years. It’s like a family, we work hard, we laugh, we cry, we celebrate and of course, we eat a lot of pizza.” – Michael Terespolsky, Founder and Managing Director
“Becoming a franchisee is an amazing opportunity to join the family and become part of the Col’Cacchio success story. We’re 100% behind out franchises at every step, making sure that we all continue to learn and flourish” – Greg Mommsen, Business Development Director
“It has been filled with challenges along the way, but all the rewards have made every moment worth it.” – Michael Terespolsky, Founder and Managing Director
Visit www.colcacchio.co.za or call Tarryn Godley on 084 800 7264 and let’s get this adventure going.