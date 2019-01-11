Choose A Job You Love, And You Will Never Have To Work A Day In Your Life

Join Col'Cacchio's 26-year-long love story.

January 11, 2019 2 min read

Vital Stats

Joining fee: R125 000

R125 000 Monthly management fee: 6% of turnover

6% of turnover Monthly marketing fee: 2% of turnover

2% of turnover Total investment: approx. R2.5m to R4.2m (turnkey) Size: 140m2 to 350m2

140m2 to 350m2 Unencumbered cash (before loan): 50% of total investment

(Above figures exclude VAT)

“Owning your own restaurant is like owning your own future.” - Dominic Dempers, Franchisee Durbanville, Belvedere & Meadowridge Cape Town

We’re looking for passionate franchisees who will love our brand as much as we do.

Why you should join this delicious success story

Assistance with site selection & lease negotiation

Store design & build

Full training provided for management and staff

Marketing & operational support

Product innovation & menu development

Efficiency in all systems

Healthy margins.

“Our journey started with a single restaurant on the foreshore with the aim to serve the very best pizza around” – Greg Mommsen, Business Development Director

“Watching this brand grow and empowering people has been immensely rewarding. We have staff that have been with us for over 20 years. It’s like a family, we work hard, we laugh, we cry, we celebrate and of course, we eat a lot of pizza.” – Michael Terespolsky, Founder and Managing Director

“Becoming a franchisee is an amazing opportunity to join the family and become part of the Col’Cacchio success story. We’re 100% behind out franchises at every step, making sure that we all continue to learn and flourish” – Greg Mommsen, Business Development Director

“It has been filled with challenges along the way, but all the rewards have made every moment worth it.” – Michael Terespolsky, Founder and Managing Director

Visit www.colcacchio.co.za or call Tarryn Godley on 084 800 7264 and let’s get this adventure going.