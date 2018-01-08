The Simple Way To Pay Wages When Your Staff Don't Have Bank Accounts

If you have employed casual workers over the busy season, you can pay wages even if they do not have bank accounts.

January 8, 2018 1 min read

At Absa Business Banking, the things that are important to you are just as important to us. We understand your business needs, which is why we have developed tailored solutions to help you where it counts. Take CashSend Plus, for example. It is a payment solution that enables you to pay workers even if they do not have bank accounts.

It is safe and secure

Your employee will receive a six-digit access code and a ten-digit reference number, so that they can verify the transaction. The money is instantly available at an Absa ATM.

You can even pay yourself

We have all lost bank cards or wallets at some point in our lives. What an inconvenience. Well, it is good to know then that you can access cash by sending it to yourself. Now, that is what we call better.

Interested?

Please speak to one of our consultants or call 0860 111 123 or visit your nearest branch.

