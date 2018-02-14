Save Your SME Money With A Good Payroll Management System

Not only does an efficient payroll system enhance staff morale and boosts your reputation, it can also save your business significant costs.

Payroll solutions are designed to help hone the strategic focus of your business’ HR department, by shifting HR and payroll managers’ from paperwork to developing and motivating employees.

“The biggest potential saving comes from full compliance with tax and labour laws and regulations,” says Ania Strydom, Compliance Specialist at Sage. “Avoiding the massive costs of fines, interest and penalties that a company risks if it doesn’t comply.”

Here are her tips for conducting payroll, saving money on a good system, and pitfalls to avoid that most SMEs don’t see coming:

Choosing a viable payroll management solution

Look for a scalable product that can grow alongside the business

Find a solution with full local support that is kept up to date with relevant labour and tax laws for the markets where the business operates

Make sure the vendor has a proven track record and local reference sites

Ensure that the solution is built on flexible modern technology that accommodates today’s trends — mobility and the cloud, for example

Consider a solution with integrated employee self-service functionality.

Vital considerations when conducting payroll

Ensure that the payroll department consists of people with a good knowledge of payroll and the required skills set to ensure success and compliance with payroll

Instil a payroll environment that does not need regular review

Conduct regular payroll compliance audits to ensure compliance minimises the risk of exposure.

How a good payroll management system actually save you money

Using automated payroll software with employee self-service functions can help organisations save time as it diminishes the need for manual data capture, calculations, reporting or returns

Rest easy knowing that automation reduces the possibility of human error, allowing businesses to focus on strategy, customers, and employee engagement rather than on red tape

Payroll can help businesses understand how employees are contributing to profitability, what resources are needed, the cost for major projects, and identifying gaps or surpluses in their human capacity

The risks of payroll fraud and incorrect payments are reduced by giving managers better visibility into transactions, providing an audit trail, and providing a set of controls, checks and balances

Avoid payroll errors SMEs typically make