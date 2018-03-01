How To Know If You're Mismanaging Your Staff

Wouldn't you like to free up some of that time to increase your company's productivity and profitability while providing solutions to admin issues and organisational hazards? Workforce can show you how.

The average manager can spend up to two full days a week on administrative tasks. You aren’t a machine and neither are your managers or HR team. However, to gain the most from your temp staff, a machine is exactly what you need. A smart one.

WorkTRACZone is the definitive product that’s been especially developed to offer you ultimate control through technology.

WorkTRACZone ensures that you surpass the 80% of businesses that are floundering in misadministration, and guarantees that your temp staff are utilised to the maximum.

Keep clear of the danger zone

Research by UK-based company, Service Now, found that eight out of ten companies still use inefficient manual tracking to drive productive work processes, putting their company’s temping situation in the danger zone. Are you one of them? Ask yourself these five questions:

Are you aware of all the skills available to you through your temp workers? Can you remotely access your temp staff’s work rosters anytime, anywhere? Do you know exactly how much overtime is being generated in your business? Are your temp staff’s absenteeism records completely up to date? Do you have convenient access to all your temp staff’s work histories?

If you answered no to any one of these questions, then your temporary staff are gravely underperforming.

Manage your temp staff better today

As specialists in the temporary employment field, the designers behind WorkTRACZone are well aware of what businesses need to make the most of their workforce.

Solutions to your biggest temp staffing issues

1. When I don’t have information available now, my business fails later

WorkTRACZone is a digital portal that is available to view from any smart device at any time. It provides complete transparency on all of your temporary staff, from work rosters to up-to-date labour costings. Have access to your outsourced staff’s information, collected onto the WorkTRACZone digital dashboard, and integrate time and attendance with payroll and invoicing systems.

2. How can I be sure staff aren’t taking advantage of overtime?

Mismanaged overtime is one of your biggest risks to profitability. WorkTRACZone records all overtime recorded by temporary staff, allowing you to spot dangerous patterns or misused hours before it becomes a drain on profits.

3. I’m not totally aware of what my temp staff can offer me

From clock number to ID, WorkTRACZone makes searching easy with editable fields and succinct categories. Workers’ skills are available to you at a moment’s notice with this digital portal.

4. I hardly monitor staff backgrounds, equipment issues, and other details

Having this information on hand is the first step to ensuring complete control over your outsourced staff. If you skip this step, all other processes often fall to disorder. WorkTRACZone provides the best solution to ensuring all this information is captured and easy to access.

5. With worker turnover, predicting salaries has become near impossible

All your temporary staff’s past and current work rates are viewed on demand via the WorkTRACZone digital dashboard. This provides accurate salary projections, allowing you to plan ahead and foresee any potential complications.