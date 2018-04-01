How Travelit Makes Travelling Affordable For Small Businesses

Business travel made easier, more cost-effective and tailored to your needs with Travelit

April 1, 2018 4 min read

DID YOU KNOW?

Travelit can save you 30% on your complete travel bill. We provide a complete end- to-end travel management solution in partnership with Tourvest Travel Services.

Travelit, in partnership with Tourvest Travel Services focuses on the SME, public sector and the corporate market, which means it has specific niche solutions suitable for each one of these sectors. To deliver a complete end-to-end travel solution to these sectors, it’s essential to provide services to procurement, HR, finance, IT, travel arrangers, authorisers and the executive management team.

“Our technology enables us to configure and implement the solution based on the client’s exact requirements, to deliver on travel policy compliance, finance and authorisation controls, and process efficiencies every business is looking for within the African market,” says Travelit’s Chief Sales Officer Wayne Muirhead. He delves into the ultimate online travel solution’s simple yet powerful implementation for businesses of all sizes.

The travel challenge for SMEs

The South African and African marketplace consists of a number of challenges, the largest concern being cost savings. With Travelit, the traveller can select their requirements based on a large range of options across multiple suppliers, whilst adhering to the company’s travel policy.

When faced with issues such as where to stay, the best airline to choose, choosing a car to rent, and transfer decisions, the Travelit client is provided with every available supplier to choose from, on one single platform.

Another challenge within the industry is information and communication to the traveller on the move. Travelit’s mobile app is designed to provide instant communication to the traveller and support the company’s duty of care programme. In addition to supporting the company’s travel programme, Travelit provides an expense management solution, as part of its offering.

Authorisation, pricing, transparency and finance are also priority on the list of concerns for many business owners, says Wayne. “It is extremely challenging to book your trip directly on a website, which has many limitations,” he notes. “The travel arranger is required to jump from website to website, prices are constantly changing and they’re further frustrated by getting the go ahead from the manager/traveller.”

Mobility is about convenience, accessibility and real-time information for the traveller. The Travelit solution provides a fully backed up 24/7 call centre to support travellers.

The simple, yet powerful solution

Travelit is the leading online travel solution within the African market place, with over 900 corporate travel clients, and over 30 Government Departments. What makes the solution truly outstanding is that there is no onsite implementation required.

Users gain access to the Travelit solution, which uses the latest cloud technology. This significantly reduces costs and implementation timelines. Large clients can be set up within a matter of weeks, and smaller clients can be trading within a day.

“Payment within travel has traditionally been cumbersome and costly. Travelit has worked closely with leading players in the financial services sector to deliver modern virtual credit card technology to our customers and our suppliers.”

In a nutshell, the virtual credit card solution eliminates credit card fraud, dramatically improves credit card reconciliation and provides immediate payment to the supplier for their services.

Travelit’s 375 000 users are supported nationwide by over ten leading travel management companies. These users experience all the efficiencies and benefits of the technology, along with personalised service from a qualified travel consultant. They travel in the comfort of knowing they can always talk to a person who will have access to all their online bookings.

Travelit simplifies the entire process, across flights, cars, accommodation, transfers and parking. Access to the solution is quick and easy, online or via the Travelit mobile app. All this technology has been developed in partnership with global travel technology giants. “Travellers also receive discounted prices based on our aggregated buying power, including individually negotiated corporate deals and web rates,” says Wayne.

“Travelit is a full end-to-end travel and expense management solution, who can provide a tailored and unique travel solution to meet your exact business requirements.”