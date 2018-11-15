My Queue

South Africa

Buy Or Invest In The Next Futuredev Properties Sandton Development

Looking to buy or invest in the next up and coming Sandton residential development? Futerdev Properties are currently developing Full-Title Free standing units, perfectly located just a few km's away from the hustle and bustle of Sandton's Central Business District.
Buy Or Invest In The Next Futuredev Properties Sandton Development
Nearly half of all the office development taking place in South Africa right now is happening in Sandton. Sandton Central is the epicentre of this development, which includes many of the most cutting-edge, exciting and innovative new buildings on the continent.

Sandton Central is well established as Africa’s financial and business capital and continues to grow with developments that embody its vibrant, high-energy ‘live, work, play’ environment. It also currently holds the title of Africa’s Riches Square Mile.

With more people looking to be part of this live, work, play environment and the number of foreigners travelling to Johannesburg for business and work, the demand for residential property around Sandton Central has grown exponentially.

Live, Work And Play: Your Home Away From Home

Futuredev Properties specialises in developing Full-Title Residential Homes in the Sandton Area - Morningside and Bryanston to be specific. The most recent surveys have listed Bryanston as one of the better performing suburbs in terms of Capital Growth.

Our properties offer family living and a home-away-from-home feeling for those working in and around Sandton on longer or shorter assignments.

FutureDev Properties was founded by Akbar Hassim. “We have established ourselves not only as an independent, but also a Turnkey Developer - being able to buy Land, Finance the Real Estate Deals, Create, Control and Orchestrate the process of the Development from beginning to end.+

"Our approach to Property Development and Investment therein involves thorough financial and delivery risk analysis, thereafter followed by focused and efficient delivery.”

This approach is underpinned by many years of experience, and an impeccable entrepreneurial spirit.

Buy And Invest In The Latest Residential Developments

We have a number of Residential Developments currently underway, each at various stages. These Full-Title Free standing units, afford residents space and comfort within the security of cluster/ estate living. Perfectly located just a few km’s away from the hustle and bustle of Sandton’s Central Business District, and within close proximity to all major Malls & Shopping Centres, Schools, Hospitals, Gyms and places of worship.

We afford buyers and investors an opportunity to buy or invest in Prim Residential Real Estate, that provide the perfect balance of Excellent Capital Growth and Steady Income Yields.

Our Offering For Investors & Buyers

Full-Title Free-Hold Residential Cluster Developments
Prime locations, close to all essential amenities
Perfect balance of high Capital Appreciation and Steady Income Yields
Investor buyers can purchase with Rental Guarantees

*Limited number of investor units available

