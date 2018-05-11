Keep Your Information Moving At The Speed Of Your Business

Devices that will address critical document imaging challenges and help optimise workflow, enhance document security, increase productivity and improve your bottom line.

May 11, 2018 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As document workload expands, so does the need for devices that can effectively and reliably keep pace. Devices that will address critical document imaging challenges and help optimise workflow, enhance document security, increase productivity and improve your bottom line.

Brother means business, with an eye to your bottom line

Mid- to large-sized workgroups with demanding print volumes need durable, reliable, and secure business-ready devices that provide exceptional output while being economical to own and operate. Brother Business Series models have been designed from the inside out to address your business needs while delivering the professional results you expect.

Secure your documents and devices

Keep your documents and data secure by restricting access, establishing security protocols and applying best practices to records management. Plus help address industry specific compliance and privacy requirements.

The Brother Business Series is equipped with advanced features that deliver enterprise-level security. Several models include an integrated NFC card reader that provides walk-up authorisation to release print jobs and access other machine functions using a compatible NFC card.

Create efficiency

Optimise your resources and increase overall efficiency by placing the right mix of document output and capture technology where people are located to improve workgroup productivity.

Flexible connectivity options such as wireless, Gigabit Ethernet networking, front USB host for walk-up printing and scanning, plus third party card reader support allow your workgroup to interact effectively with their document management.

Advanced paper handling

Paper handling is extremely versatile with the Business Series. Thicker or odd-sized paper can be accommodated in the multi-purpose trays. As printing requirements grow, these devices can grow in unison with expandable paper handling options.

An optional tower tray gives up to 2,080 sheets for high volume print jobs, while optional paper trays can hold a maximum of either 250 or 500 sheets each.

Keep your company running smoothly

Simple customisation capabilities and user-friendly technology helps to simplify workflows. Simultaneous printing and scanning reduces workgroup wait times. Robust scanning features all you to scan multi-page documents, create searchable and editable Microsoft Office documents including Word, Excel and Powerpoint, plus scan to a wide variety of destinations.

Manage a mobile workforce

The Brother Business Series is readily compatible with most mobile devices to easily support a mobile/virtual workforce.

Users will appreciate the ease and convenience of printing from or scanning to their smartphones or tablets. Plus, print from and scan to popular business cloud services directly from the touchscreen including: Evernote; Dropbox; Google Drive and more.

Significantly reduce Total cost of ownership (TCO)

The Brother Business Series delivers impressive value for high-volume users. State-of-the-art toner technology results in unparallelled print quality while delivering high-yields and low total cost of ownership.

Brother genuine ultra-high yield replacement toner cartridges provide low cost printing, while automatic two-sided printing and copying takes cost savings even further by maximising paper use.

Meeting your business challenges

Your business depends on its document imaging devices to deliver top quality prints every time. The Brother Business Series works side-by-side with you to meet your essential daily document imaging needs while ensuring the highest level of professional output.

The Brother Business Series features a full complement of mono and colour printers and multi-function centres that are equipped with enterprise security features, state-of-the-art user interfaces, robust paper handling, and in-demand business functionality including scanning directly to email, searchable pdf formats and to editable Microsoft Office documents.

These devices deliver fast printing, best-in-class scanning speeds and include access to popular business cloud services and NFC connectivity to support growing mobile workforces. Flexible and scalable configurations let you choose the right device for your business.