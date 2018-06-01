Beyond Banal Business Travel

Twenty-five-year-old South African automotive drivetrain repair company Rex Diff and Gearbox found a perfect match for its business travel needs when it joined kulula work's client base, and never looked back. Dennis McLachlan of RDG's Consumer Affairs and Marketing division explains why.

June 1, 2018 3 min read

What RDG does

RDG repairs and remanufactures all types of car and truck gearboxes, differentials, propshafts and CV-joints. It has 10 branches countrywide and also serves motor dealers and workshops in neighbouring countries. Besides offering repair and gearbox exchange services to the consumer motorist market, RDG also provides service-level warranty repairs for a number of major OE motor manufacturers, vehicle importers and major fleet owners and operators.

What have been your biggest challenges with business travel?

On occasion, I have had to arrange both urgent and routine travel for company personnel. I often find it difficult to reserve a seat on a website at short notice. This can be inconvenient and frustrating at times.

Why did you start using kulula work’s services?

About nine years ago on a flight from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg, the owner of RDG, Rick Rex, happened to be sitting next to Cindy Cunningham-Scott, who was the Comair Corporate Division Sales Manager at the time. They got chatting, and soon afterwards, Cindy called me to arrange a meeting where we formalised an arrangement that enabled me to enjoy the experience and convenience of kulula work. The rest is history.

How has kulula work made doing business easier?

Getting company managers and technicians across the country to our various branches at short notice is now easier and faster. I can call at any time, even after business hours, and book seats or change flights.

There is a certain pleasure in being able to call and speak to a real person who is efficient and makes every effort to accommodate my requirements.

What are some of the benefits you’ve experienced as a kulula work client?

The best possible airfares according to the class available are certainly a plus for the company. I can also make urgent changes quickly and conveniently without too much fuss and bother.

Two events stand out for me. Four years ago my wife and I were running late for a flight from Cape Town to Johannesburg. I called the car rental agent who said he would drop us off at the departure terminal. I then called BA Special Services. They checked us in over the phone, and met us at the departure terminal entrance with our boarding passes. Naturally we had only hand luggage. We rushed through security to the aircraft in a matter of minutes. That goes well beyond the normal service one expects.

More recently, a work colleague who lives 80km away from O.R. Tambo (ORT) International Airport called me at 5am. He was running late and would miss his 6am flight. I called BA Special Services at ORT, and the operator quickly and calmly changed the flight to a later one.

Why would you recommend kulula work to other businesses?

They do what they do so well; making affordable business travel effortless and painless. They fully understand the needs of business travellers.

