My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Company Post South Africa

A Cloud Is A Cloud, No Matter What Business You're In, Right? Wrong!

Have the flexibility to grow your business without carrying hefty CAPEX costs.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
A Cloud Is A Cloud, No Matter What Business You're In, Right? Wrong!
Image credit: Kaspersky lab
Brand Publisher
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur South Africa, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Technology for SMEs can be daunting — as there are a myriad of options available. This, coupled with technical jargon can make things feel a little complex, inflexible and all too often tied to, and limited by, current infrastructure. However, with the introduction of Cloud technology this is fast changing and presenting businesses with new opportunities — no matter what form of Cloud technology they are using. What becomes critical, is to have the right security in place to allow the true benefits of cloud to be realised without the associated risk.

The use of Cloud-based services (private, public and hybrid) is fast becoming the de facto way for many SMEs to run a lean and efficient business — as it gives them the flexibility to grow and change without worrying about hefty CAPEX costs and the maintenance associated with infrastructure rollout and support.

In fact, according to a report* 49% of SMEs are planning to expand their hybrid Cloud infrastructures, yet 59% feel that outsourcing and Cloud hosted services could introduce new risks to the IT security of their business. As a result, many businesses are finding themselves in an untamed Cloud data jungle with a lack of control and visibility. This is making them vulnerable to cyber attacks. 

A secure cloud future with Kaspersky Hybrid Cloud Security

As a result, it is crucial for businesses using the Cloud, to equip themselves with a dedicated security offering that provides an adaptive security approach empowered by true machine power to protect their hybrid Cloud from the most sophisticated threats. Introducing Kaspersky Hybrid Cloud Security – borderless security engineered for your hybrid cloud environment!

Kaspersky Hybrid Cloud Security provides integrated security layers for a safe and efficient environment that allows for the borderless migration of workloads between private and public Clouds for continuous, flexible, transparent and manageable security, so you can be as hybrid as business needs dictate.

The result?

  • Streamlined and automated responses to advanced cyber threats — before they harm the business
  • Exploit prevention, vulnerability assessment and automated patch management, including anti-ransomware and behaviour detection
  • Full visibility and manageability across the entire hybrid Cloud environment
  • Full control over who can access corporate data on-premise and in the Cloud.

Holistic protection and visibility across any Cloud environment across public domain, on-premise hybrid promotes a secure cloud future – exactly what every SMB needs!

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Company Post South Africa

W-9 Form: What Is It And Why Do You Need To Fill One Out?

Company Post South Africa

Entrepreneur Burnout: Get Professional Help To Deal With Burnout Syndrome

Company Post South Africa

Daddy Couture: The Face of Queer Fashion