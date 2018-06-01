A Cloud Is A Cloud, No Matter What Business You're In, Right? Wrong!

Have the flexibility to grow your business without carrying hefty CAPEX costs.

June 1, 2018 2 min read

Technology for SMEs can be daunting — as there are a myriad of options available. This, coupled with technical jargon can make things feel a little complex, inflexible and all too often tied to, and limited by, current infrastructure. However, with the introduction of Cloud technology this is fast changing and presenting businesses with new opportunities — no matter what form of Cloud technology they are using. What becomes critical, is to have the right security in place to allow the true benefits of cloud to be realised without the associated risk.

The use of Cloud-based services (private, public and hybrid) is fast becoming the de facto way for many SMEs to run a lean and efficient business — as it gives them the flexibility to grow and change without worrying about hefty CAPEX costs and the maintenance associated with infrastructure rollout and support.

In fact, according to a report* 49% of SMEs are planning to expand their hybrid Cloud infrastructures, yet 59% feel that outsourcing and Cloud hosted services could introduce new risks to the IT security of their business. As a result, many businesses are finding themselves in an untamed Cloud data jungle with a lack of control and visibility. This is making them vulnerable to cyber attacks.

A secure cloud future with Kaspersky Hybrid Cloud Security

As a result, it is crucial for businesses using the Cloud, to equip themselves with a dedicated security offering that provides an adaptive security approach empowered by true machine power to protect their hybrid Cloud from the most sophisticated threats. Introducing Kaspersky Hybrid Cloud Security – borderless security engineered for your hybrid cloud environment!

Kaspersky Hybrid Cloud Security provides integrated security layers for a safe and efficient environment that allows for the borderless migration of workloads between private and public Clouds for continuous, flexible, transparent and manageable security, so you can be as hybrid as business needs dictate.

The result?

Streamlined and automated responses to advanced cyber threats — before they harm the business

Exploit prevention, vulnerability assessment and automated patch management, including anti-ransomware and behaviour detection

Full visibility and manageability across the entire hybrid Cloud environment

Full control over who can access corporate data on-premise and in the Cloud.

Holistic protection and visibility across any Cloud environment across public domain, on-premise hybrid promotes a secure cloud future – exactly what every SMB needs!