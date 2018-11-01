Working Capital That Helps You Grow

When Melanie de Bruyn and Penny Duncan were ready for the next step in their growth journey, they turned to Swypefin for the funds they needed.

When the owners of The Optometrist, Melanie de Bruyn and Penny Duncan, wanted to open two new branches, they turned to Swypefin for the finance they needed.

“We were already operating three branches, and were ready for the next step in our growth journey, but we needed working capital for our planned expansion,” explains Melanie.

“A friend recommended Swypefin to us — the online application process made it easy and hassle free for two small business owners to grow our business.”

The expansion has increased the company’s overall turnover, and since loan repayments are drawn from revenue, this growth means the entrepreneurs can easily afford their repayments. “Swypefin didn’t just give us a loan,” says Melanie. “Their goal is to help SMEs grow, and so how our capital was deployed, whether we could afford the loan and whether it would help us grow was important to them.”

The result is that the capital Melanie and Penny received has been put to good use. The Optometrist currently has branches in Brooklyn Mall, Moreleta Park, Hartbeespoort Dam, Brits and Pretoria North. The business owners are focused on maintaining maximum performance levels in their first three stores, and accelerating the growth of their two newest branches — all made possible through the right deployment of funds at the right time.

“We’re a high-touch business that offers our clients a personal and caring experience,” adds Melanie. “We also work with an incredible team, which has enabled us to grow our brand across multiple branches. But the reality is that without an injection in working capital, it’s often difficult to take that next step. You need to be able to invest in your growth, and then service a loan through your increased turnover.”